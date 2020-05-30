Governor Andrew Cuomo offers a powerful response to the recent protests: "I am with the protesters,quot;

Roommates, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been working tirelessly for the past few months to combat the coronavirus that devastated New York – well, he's now voicing his opinion on the recent protests. During a press conference, Andrew Cuomo did not hold back, as he made his thoughts on the current protests and police brutality across the country very clear.

Following his appointment of Attorney General Letitia James to conduct an independent investigation into the response to the NYPD protests in Brooklyn over the George Floyd police murder, Governor Andrew Cuomo called for unity, responses and accountability. “People deserve answers and they deserve responsibility. We beat this damn virus and if we are smart we can beat the virus of racism, "he said.

Cuomo continued, adding: "I have no doubt that the mayor and the police are going to have serious conversations about what happened last night." He then listed the victims of police brutality and called the murder of George Floyd a victim of a centuries-old legacy of racism in the United States.

Andrew Cuomo called some of the previous victims of police brutality by name, including Eric Garner, the unarmed Staten Island man who died after a police choke, along with Amadou Diallo, who was killed in a hail of police bullets in the Bronx. He also made reference to the fact that 30 years have passed since the Rodney King situation and things have not changed yet.

"How many times have we seen the situation? The names change but the color does not, "Cuomo said." It is the history of discrimination and racism in this nation. I also feel the outrage. "

Although he criticizes police tactics, Cuomo praised the spirit of the front-line workers who helped the city overcome the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. He denounced the attacks against the police and asked for calm. "Yes, outrage. Yes, anger. Yes, frustration, ”he said. "But not violence."

