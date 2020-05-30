Governor Abbott Sends Resources, DPS Officers To Dallas And Other Texas Cities Due To Protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As tensions mount during protests in Texas over police brutality, Governor Greg Abbott has sent major cities, including Dallas, state resources and help from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The protest in Dallas on Friday night over the custody death of George Floyd and other police-related deaths involving black residents started as a peaceful demonstration, but quickly grew tense when a march began.

Groups unrelated to the march could be seen confronting officers, destroying property and looting various businesses.

Local and state leaders have condemned the death of George Floyd and have supported the residents' right to protest. However, they disagree with groups that have seized the opportunity to cause trouble.

"Texas and the United States mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms," ​​said Abbott. "As Texans exercise their First Amendment rights, it is imperative that order be maintained and private property protected."

Abbott said he sent more than 1,500 Texas DPS officers to help maintain security in Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio as the protests continue.

Dallas is expected to see more protests on Saturday.

Abbott said more resources will be available if needed in those cities.