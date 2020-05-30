Gordon Ramsay recalls that he hid from the great white shark during the filming of the show & # 39; Uncharted & # 39;

Instagram

When he appeared on & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39 ;, the famous chef talks about the terrifying experience he had during a dive in search of giant crayfish off the Tasman coast in late 2019.

The best chef Gordon Ramsay He found himself cowering behind a great white shark's rock when an underwater trick for his travel show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," went wrong.

The Brit was filming an episode for the second season of the series when he decided to dive for giant crayfish off the coast of Tasmania in late 2019 and realized that when he was about to hit the water he was in danger.

"I had my gear on and my guide said, 'Look, just be careful, where we are diving is the guy from Great White Road … This is what happens when we see one: hit the ground right away and make sure you hit him in the nose, "Gordon tells the pop star and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, revealing that he was also concerned that his breathing tube was twisting on his first Snuba dive.

"We were at the end of the boat … and we had a hose and I was wrapping myself in the seaweed and this hose and I saw a shark, so I dove underneath this rock and I swear to God I thought the bubbles were coming from me hose but they were actually coming from me a ** e. "

But he would not have exchanged the experience for anything.

"The visibility was so beautiful there …" he adds. "It was like this amazing oasis down there and you're upside down, checking out these crevices pulling out these huge crayfish, and then literally an hour later, you're on the beach eating something you just caught."

<br />

And now Ramsay is considering putting his 18-year-old daughter on camera for an "Unchartered Junior" show, adding: "She's the promising young chef type in the house … Maybe at the end of the year that We go back to the road and take it with us … I think it is very important that they (the children) understand the origins of the food. "