Google delays Android 11 Beta announcement as protests stir up US cities USA

Google had planned to introduce new features on Android 11 on June 3, but has decided to delay the presentation. In a tweet on Friday night, the Android developer account said, "We are delighted to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate." Google says it will "be back with more on Android 11 soon," but did not say when it could be.

Although Google does not explicitly say why, the reason is very clear. The announcement comes when many American cities are full of protests, looting, and fires. The response to George Floyd's death in Minnesota has extended far beyond the conflict in Minneapolis. The Bay Area where Google and most of its employees are located has seen major conflicts in both San José and Oakland the night Google called for its event. It is a brutal night here in the Bay Area.

As our sister site Vox.com explains:

Protests against the use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies have erupted across the country, including in Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, Louisville and Columbus, following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting and held to the ground by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was later pronounced dead at a regional hospital. The incident follows a series of deaths of unarmed black people this year, including those aged 26. Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police at her Louisville, Kentucky home in March, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was running in a neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia, before being shot by two white men in February.

The uprisings and the government's response to them have become incredibly serious in recent days. The feds have not only flown an unarmed Predator drone over Minneapolis, but the president's tweet about the looting prompted Twitter to put him behind a warning to "glorify violence." That kicked off a chain of events that ended with an executive order that, if given a chance to survive the challenges of court, would fundamentally change the nature of the entire Internet.

On a practical level, Google surely realized that few people would be in the mood to get excited about the new Android features. On a human level, delaying launch was simply the right thing to do.