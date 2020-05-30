George Floyd Protests Expand, Minnesota Deploys National Guard – Up News Info

The nation's streets were filled with protesters on Friday night as the furious reaction to George Floyd's death continued to spread to at least 30 major cities in the United States.

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis police custody, and a day later activists began protests in that city. Since then, things have escalated there and in other parts of the nation, and some places have seen angry people attacking police and damaging cars stuck on freeways. Authorities prepare for more as the weekend unfolds.

The White House was closed on Friday due to an estimated crowd of 200 people who gathered outside its doors. CNN's Atlanta headquarters was smashed, and in New York City, a police cruiser was set on fire.

Today, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the National Guard has been "fully deployed" to calm the unrest in Minneapolis, which has seen numerous shops and other establishments looted and destroyed. It was believed to be the first time since World War II that the state guard had been deployed. Around 2,500 members of the National Guard will be deployed.

“The situation in Minneapolis is no longer about George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, "Walz said.

In southern California, nine protesters were arrested in Fontana, California, on Friday after throwing stones that damaged buildings. The city is located east of Los Angeles.

In downtown Los Angeles, protesters walked onto Highway 110 and sat down to stop traffic. The California Highway Patrol closed the main artery in both directions as authorities worked to clear the meeting.