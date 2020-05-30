George Floyd protesters gather in the 5th Minneapolis Police Precinct Building – Up News Info

– One night after the third Minneapolis Police Precinct building was overtaken and burned during protests over the death of George Floyd, protesters begin to gather in the fifth Precinct building on Friday night.

Protesters taunted members of the Minnesota State Patrol as they held a line near the burning compound just before 8 p.m. the curfew went into effect.

Large crowds seen protesting at Nicollet and 31 outside the Fifth Enclosure. Video Credit: CE Visuals. The | https://t.co/S21uToJNeE pic.twitter.com/w9aTgr74QF – Up News Info – Up News Info Minnesota (@Up News Info) May 30, 2020

Dressed in riot gear, the soldiers did not move, but as soon as members of the Minnesota National Guard appeared, protesters were warned that they were violating Governor Tim Walz's executive order. The crowd followed the National Guard west on Lake Street. The entire time, the crowd was hit with tear gas, but they continued to move and follow the welds.

Large crowd of protesters in front of Minneapolis PD District 5 at Nicollet and W. 31st Street. Mostly calm.@Up News Info pic.twitter.com/4Xxp63OF1Z – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 30, 2020

The scene was chaotic, with law enforcement officers firing tear gas at the crowd, as protesters threw bottles of water and some drivers ran dangerously down Lake Street, with some passengers hanging from vehicles and throwing projectiles.

Around 10 p.m., a couple of hundred protesters began halting traffic on Interstate 35W, marching and practicing civil disobedience. Mike Max of Up News Info at the scene said a fire broke out near the interstate, a UPS truck was seized and looted. But protesters left the area and headed for the fifth building on the 31st Street and Lake Street compound.

The gathering at the 5th Precinct, which is about four miles west of the 3rd Precinct, has been largely peaceful, and protesters slowly began to leave the area around 11 p.m. – Almost at the same time, a Wells Fargo branch near 5th was looted and burned. Looters also arrived at the Stop-N-Shop service station in front of the compound.

There are more protesters than police on the streets of southern Minneapolis as of Friday night.

Minneapolis City Councilwoman Alondra Cano tweeted her reaction to the ongoing unrest.

"The gas station in Lake and Park is on fire, our MFD cannot arrive safely due to crowds of people. The Governor pulled out the promised National Guard; we are doing everything we can to get MPD to complete his absence. Pray down Lake Street tonight, ”Cano said.

Those who violate the curfew may face a misdemeanor charge, which involves 90 days in jail and a $ 1,000 fine.

