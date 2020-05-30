George Floyd Derek Chauvin worked security at the same Minneapolis nightclub – Up News Info

George Floyd and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin worked as security guards at the same nightclub last year, but its former owner says she isn't sure if they know each other.

What she is sure of is how aggressive Officer Derek Chauvin became when the club staged events that drew a mostly black clientele, responding to the fights by pulling out his mace and spraying the crowd, a tactic that told him it was a " "unwarranted exaggeration.

"He would kill everyone instead of apprehending the people who were fighting," said Maya Santamaría, former owner of the El Nuevo Rodeo club in Minneapolis. "I would call backup. The next thing you would know is that there would be five or six patrol cars.

Chauvin became the focus of outrage and four days of street protests across the country this week after he was seen in a cell phone video kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during his arrest on suspicion of approving a project. counterfeit law. Floyd died in custody and Chauvin was fired Tuesday and arrested Friday on charges of murder and third-degree manslaughter. The other three officers who participated in the arrest were also fired and remain under investigation.

While Chauvin's off-duty job at the El Nuevo Rodeo club spanned 17 years until a few months ago, Floyd only started working there recently as a doorman and only worked at a dozen events hosted by "African American promoters."

Santamaría, who has sold the place in the past two months, said he doesn't think the two men met before their fateful meeting Monday night. If Chauvin had recognized Floyd, he said, "I could have given him a little more mercy."

She said Chauvin got along well with the club's Latino regulars, but her tactics toward rebellious patrons at what she called "African American,quot; nights led her to speak to him about it.

“I told him that I thought it was unnecessary to sprinkle with pepper. The instinctive reaction of being afraid seemed exaggerated, "said Santamaría. "It was a concern and I expressed my opinion, but police officers have a way of justifying what they do."

She said she was surprised to see the video of Chauvin nailing Floyd to the ground with his knee, even when Floyd complained that he couldn't breathe.

"I thought I would be more aware," he said. "Even if he's a little racist, he's a human being … At what point does your humanity dominate your racial prejudice?"

Thomas Kelly, Chauvin's lawyer, did not immediately respond to messages sent Friday seeking comment.

Outside Chauvin's Minnesota home on Thursday, a message of anger directed at the former officer was painted red at his entrance: "murderer."

