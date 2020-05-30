General Dynamics wins $ 3.4 billion contract for Hydra rockets – Upnews Info

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, received a $ 3.4 billion contract by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command on May 29 for Hydra 70 rockets.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, covers production and engineering services for Hydra-70 rocket systems. Offers were requested through the Internet with one received.

He also added that work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2026.

Hydra 70 rocket mainly used in the role of air to ground. It can be equipped with a variety of warheads and, in more recent versions, guidance systems for point attacks.

The rocket system provides the Army with mission-friendly affordable firepower for effective combat and area suppression of a long list of lower-value targets on the battlefield.

General Dynamics said the Hydra rocket system contains three components: the MK66 MOD 4 rocket engine, one of the nine warheads, and the associated remote, omni-directional, and point detonating fuse (s). When these components are combined, they provide a tailored solution to the warrior's situational requirements.

Hydra-70 fires from existing seven and 19-tube launchers and can be mounted on most rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, including: Apache, Cobra, and F-16.

Today, the OH-58D (R) Kiowa Warrior and AH-64D Apache Longbow, as well as the versatile Marine Corps UH-1 Huey and AH-1 Cobra, carry the Hydra rocket launcher standard on their weapon pylons.