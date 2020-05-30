Gary Busey shares the experience of encountering angels when he died briefly after an accident

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; Texas Ranger & # 39; He claims he received a visit from angels after a serious motorcycle accident that caused brain surgery and nearly cost him his life in 1988.

Gary Busey He believes that angels have been sending him special messages since he met them after a motorcycle accident in 1988.

The movie star and reality TV favorite claims he died and came back to life after hitting his head on a sidewalk in the accident and breaking his skull.

"I passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side: the spirit realm where I got information," he tells The Guardian. "And I came back, and these messages, these definitions, came to me in first class."

Busey explains that he writes words without thinking and presents immediate acronyms, such as FE, which according to the actor means "Fantastic, adventurous to trust him."

And he can remember the experience of meeting angels on the other side: "I felt confidence, love, protection and happiness as you cannot feel on Earth. It is the feeling that angels live in."

"Three angels approached me … I was a quarter of an inch wide and a foot long. That is your soul, and your soul is lodged in the column of your spine. Three balls of light approached me and they spoke to me. The one on the left spoke to me in an androgynous voice and said the direction I was going was good, but because of my responsibility to humanity, I had to look for helping spirits. "

Busey insists that the accident and resulting surgery did not leave him with any brain damage, but claims that he now has a "messy" mind that puts him "in a better direction."

"It was (accident and recovery) part of my journey, my growth, my understanding," says the Point Break star. "You never die. Death represents Don't expect a tragedy here. It's a transformation from one dimension to another and it's painless, free and charming. I've experienced it, so I can say that."