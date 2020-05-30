Fox News reporter attacked, pursued for rally – Up News Info

NEW YORK – A Fox News reporter was beaten and chased by protesters who had gathered outside the White House early Saturday as part of the nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd.

For several journalists across the country, the protests were taking an ominous and dangerous turn.

A television reporter in Columbia, South Carolina, was wounded by a stone thrown Saturday and a journalist in Minneapolis was shot in the thigh with a rubber bullet. Protesters also smashed windows and smashed the Atlanta office building, where CNN is based, and Louisville, Kentucky police apologized after an officer fired what appeared to be pepper bullets at a television news team. .

Fox's Leland Vittert was rocked after the Washington attack, which he said was clearly aimed at his news organization.

"We did a good shot," he told The Associated Press. A live shot he was taking was interrupted by a group of protesters shouting obscenities directed at Fox. Flanked by two security guards, he and photographer Christian Galdabini walked away from Washington's Lafayette Park, followed by an angry group before the riot police will disperse them.

Vittert said there were no marks on him or on the crew's equipment to identify them as Fox. But he said during the demonstration, a man continually asked who he worked for. He did not respond, but the man found a photo of Vittert on his cell phone and yelled to other protesters that he was from Fox.

"The protesters stopped protesting whatever they were protesting and turned against us," he said, "and that was a very different feeling."

He compared it to when he was kicked out of a demonstration in Egypt during the 2011 Arab Spring by a group that shouted, "Fox News hates Muslims."

A correspondent for The Daily Caller website followed Vittert and the protesters as they left the park. At one point, someone took Vittert's microphone and threw it onto his back. A woman who was chasing him was wearing a shirt that said "I can't breathe," a reference to what Floyd said earlier this week when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck.

Vittert said he was "extremely grateful,quot; to the Daily Caller for documenting the scene; Galdabini's camera broke. "They were putting themselves at risk," he said.

"I am proud to do my job and be a journalist," he said. "I am proud to be an organization that is adamant in our coverage. We will continue to tell our story and do exactly what we are doing."

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in a memo Saturday that Fox was taking all necessary security precautions to protect its journalists covering the story.

"We are truly living in unprecedented and transformative times and press freedom is a vital element in the foundation of our society," Scott wrote.

On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jiménez and his two-person team were arrested while covering overnight protests in Minneapolis. They were quickly released, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to CNN.

CNN's Atlanta headquarters was later attacked on Friday by a group of protesters who also fought with police and set cars on fire. As police tried to keep them away from the CNN Center, protesters smashed windows there and scribbled obscene graffiti on the network's logo.

In Louisville, WAVE-TV was in the air covering a demonstration when the video showed a police officer pointing a rifle at reporter Kaitlin Rust and her crew. She was heard screaming, "They shot me! They shot me!" And described them as pepper bullets.

Louisville Police spokeswoman Jesse Halladay apologized for the incident and said police would review the video for possible discipline.

Protesters surrounded the police department headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday and a fight broke out with someone wearing a "Make America Great Again,quot; hat. Stones were thrown and Miranda Parnell, a WIS-TV television reporter, was injured and taken to the hospital, according to a tweet by network presenter Judi Gatson.

It was unclear who threw the stone that hit Parnell.

In Minneapolis on Saturday, a Swedish journalist was shot in the thigh with a rubber bullet, apparently from a police weapon, while covering a protest, according to the Norwegian newspaper VG.

AP correspondents Mike Stewart in Atlanta, Jari Tanner in Minneapolis and Bruce Schreiner and Dylan Lovan in Louisville, and Jeffrey S. Collins in Columbia, S.C. contributed to this report.