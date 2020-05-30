Fox News' Leland Vittert describes a "very scary" scene at the protest – Up News Info

Fox News journalist Leland Vittert, his cameraman and two security officers were harassed and beaten by protesters in Lafayette Park while covering the demonstration near the White House early Saturday.

In an interview with Up News InfoVittert described how several of those in the crowd turned their anger on the net, before about 30 to 40 surrounded them to the point where he and his crew banded together to make a quick exit from the park.

"The last time I had this kind of fear in a crowd or something like that was in Tahrir Square," Vittert said, referring to covering the eqiptian protests in the Arab Spring of 2011. "There was a group of the Muslim Brotherhood surrounding us , and something similar happened. But it was equally … it was very, very scary. If we couldn't move forward and stay together, I think things could have ended very badly.

Presenter Shannon Bream went to Vittert at 12:56 AM ET, and he said, "We have some media critics here." A half-dozen protesters could be seen surrounding him and singing "F— Fox News," and one pounced on Vittert as he reported. Then, after only a brief time in the air, Vittert returned it to Bream.

But the situation quickly fell for Vittert, cameraman Christian Galdabini, and two Fox security employees, as the crowd around them grew and their chants against the network grew louder. The daily call They captured the scene while trying to link their arms as they left the park and walked up 16th Street.

"We were all together to try to stay together and move on, and things got a little difficult, and someone threw it at me and someone else picked it up and started hitting me," Vittert said. He said that in the middle of Lafayette Park they did not see the police officers, and the Secret Service was on the other side of the barricades.

Vittert said they were also beaten with water bottles and that they were also beaten. A Fox News camera was broken when one of the protesters tried to grab her. One of the security employees was punched in the face and fell to the ground, he said.

He said they arrived at a police cruiser a block and a half away, but that the officer "would not get out of his car, and I don't know if that was by protocol or if he just saw the big mafia." We just hugged the police cruiser, and about a minute or two minutes later, a large team of the DC Riot Police or Riot Police walked in and the crowd backed up and explained what happened. "

He said that overnight, they stood behind the line of protesters who faced a barricade separating the park from Pennsylvania Avenue, in front of the White House, with the Secret Service lined up on the other side.

Vittert said there was a younger man, whom he described as white, with a slim build, wearing a green sweatshirt and a black and white scarf over his face, who was recording them, and continued to ask, “Who are you with? Who are you with? "Vittert said he only tried to" get off track and move on, "but the man was" pretty pushy for an hour and a half. "

"He was clearly following us and watching us and following us, and around 12:55, while sitting there to do my live shot, he kept looking at his phone to my left and taking a picture of me, a screenshot, and he says to him two other people: 'This is the Fox News guy', "Vittert said. “And it was a screenshot of a tweet that someone posted from one of my previous reports. And just when (Bream) came to me, two or three other people jumped in front of the camera and yelled, "F— Fox News."

Vittert said that, in contrast to other situations he's been in, "This wasn't the people yelling at you, if you want." This was an organized attack.

He said: "What made this so different was that we went from documenting the protest to being protested, and even when we tried to leave. The protesters switched from protesting against President Trump and Black Lives Matter and police brutality and whatnot. why they were there to voice their complaints, to actively attack us with many of the tactics they used against the Secret Service. "

In a memo to employees on Saturday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said: "We strongly condemn these actions against the Fox News Media reporting teams, as well as all other reporters from any media outlet that they're just doing their job and reporting the news for extraordinary time in our nation's history. Yesterday we denounced the arrest of the CNN team in Minneapolis and joined with them to protect the right of all journalists to report without fear or favor. "

Vittert said he plans to return to the scene outside the White House on Saturday night.