Former MPD officer Derek Chauvin could face nearly 20 years of George Floyd's death – Up News Info

A former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who died in custody after declaring he was unable to breathe, was charged Friday with two of the same charges that led to a 12-and-a-half-year sentence. in prison for another former officer in his department.

State prosecutors charged Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommend 12 and a half years for a conviction on the murder charge and four years on the count of involuntary manslaughter.

Former officer Mohamed Noor received exactly 12 and a half years sentence after being convicted in 2019 of killing Justine Damond, an unarmed Australian woman living in Minneapolis, and shot dead after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault. .

Judges have some discretion. The guidelines allow a range of almost 11 years to 15 years for third-degree murders and less than 3.5 years to almost five years for involuntary manslaughter, but the system is designed to result in almost the recommended sentence most of the time. .

Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said more charges are possible. He also charged Noor with second-degree murder, but the jury acquitted him on that charge. The guidelines recommend 12 and a half years for second degree involuntary killings, but go up to 25 and a half years for intentional second degree murders.

