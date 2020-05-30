Former MPD officer Derek Chauvin could face nearly 20 years of George Floyd's death – Up News Info

State prosecutors charged Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommend 12 and a half years for a conviction on the murder charge and four years on the count of involuntary manslaughter.
Former officer Mohamed Noor received exactly 12 and a half years sentence after being convicted in 2019 of killing Justine Damond, an unarmed Australian woman living in Minneapolis, and shot dead after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault. .
Judges have some discretion. The guidelines allow a range of almost 11 years to 15 years for third-degree murders and less than 3.5 years to almost five years for involuntary manslaughter, but the system is designed to result in almost the recommended sentence most of the time. .
Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said more charges are possible. He also charged Noor with second-degree murder, but the jury acquitted him on that charge. The guidelines recommend 12 and a half years for second degree involuntary killings, but go up to 25 and a half years for intentional second degree murders.
