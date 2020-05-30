"Ford v Ferrari,quot; memorabilia to be auctioned to benefit Coronavirus first responders – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Movie buffs, start your engines. The memories of the Oscar nominee "Ford v Ferrari,quot; may soon be yours.

Items from the film, some of which will be autographed by protagonists Christian Bale and Matt Damon, will be auctioned off to benefit families of first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carroll Shelby Foundation, founded by the late automotive designer and racing driver in the center of the film, announced the auction on Friday. All proceeds will go to First Responders Children's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

"The Carroll Shelby Foundation has financially supported families since Carroll Shelby established it in 1991," said Neil Cummings, co-chair of the foundation. “Our two organizations are partnering to address the immediate needs of frontline first-aid families fighting the COVID-19 crisis. We are asking Shelby fans to join this effort by bidding on exclusive autographed "Automobilia,quot; from the hit movie Ford v Ferrari. "

The articles signed by Bale and Damon include:

– an original mini poster from the US distribution of the film, which includes an autopen version of Carroll Shelby's signature, and is also signed by Charlie Agapiou, Shelby's former crew chief

– a glove box of the white Cobra driven by Bale during the first race of the film.

Other items up for auction include:

– an airbag cover for a 2010-2014 Ford Mustang personally signed by Carroll Shelby

– a vinyl album of the film signed by Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou

– A die-cast American Shelby GT40 team in the 1966 Ken Miles Le Mans livery signed by Shelby's grandson Aaron Shelby, Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou

– a copy of A.J. Baime's book "Go Like Hell,quot;, personally signed by Carroll Shelby and the author.

The person who wins the book deal will also have the option to take a call with Cummins to hear stories about Shelby.

"During that conversation, I will share insights from my personal and business relationship with Carroll that started in 1991 and continued until the day he passed away," Cummings said. "This conversation will include stories from Shelby as to why Carroll originally created the foundation."

The FRCF awards grants to first responders who are facing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic. It also finances temporary housing and university scholarships.

"For nearly two decades, we have funded millions of dollars in college scholarships for children with first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty," said FRCF President Jillian Crane. "Our goal is to raise a minimum of $ 200 million to support first responders with immediate financial support as they fight the pandemic."

The foundation has already funded nearly 13,000 hotel nights for first responders trying to keep their families safe. It has also awarded $ 4.2 million in grants, paid 16 coronavirus-related funerals for first responders, and distributed more than 400,000 medical-grade masks.

To view the auction online, visit the Carroll Shelby Foundation website. One item per week will be posted on eBay starting Friday.

