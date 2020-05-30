Forbes Releases Statement In Response To Kylie Jenner's Defense Of Billionaire State

Kylie Jenner has been on the entire entertainment news cycle for the past few days, but not for typical reasons. Hot New Hip Hop and other media reported that Kylie and her lawyer asked Forbes to retract her article, accusing her of falsifying records to make it appear she was a billionaire.

As previously reported, Forbes magazine wrote an article about the cosmetics businesswoman claiming that she was the youngest billionaire she had ever made herself. His decision was met with much criticism and criticism online, mainly regarding the use of the term "self-made,quot;.

Forbes clung to his decision to label it as such, and the 22-year-old reality star continued on with his life but with a new achievement under his belt.

However, it all fell apart on May 29, when Forbes accused Kris Jenner and Kylie of falsifying records about themselves in order for her to reach billionaire status.

A new statement from Forbes magazine stated that in November 2019, Kylie Jenner said that she was going to sell 51% of her company's property, Kylie Cosmetics, the company she created and marketed through her social media channels.

The store says Kylie was going to sell it to the beauty giant, Coty. The deal with Kylie Cosmetics was valued at approximately $ 1.2 billion, however, Coty's public filings have revealed that the amount of the deal was considerably less based on the companies' actual performance.

Since then, Kylie Jenner and her lawyer told them to retract the statement, otherwise there would be consequences. Forbes has chosen to endorse it. Forbes wrote in his response that his research analyzed newly submitted documents that showed massive discrepancies between the actual numbers and previous reported numbers.

Forbes then urged his lawyer to "reread the article." As previously noted, Forbes and Kylie Jenner's relationship has been controversial for the past year.

Her "self-made,quot; status caused many people on the Internet to feel that the 22-year-old socialite did not build the brand on her own, but instead used a platform already created for her through Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian



