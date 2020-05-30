Floyd Little, former RB broncos, diagnosed with cancer, says Syracuse teammate

Broncos Hall of Fame runner Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, a former teammate told the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Pat Killorin, who played with Little in Syracuse, said the 77-year-old is struggling with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer. He has put together a GoFundMe page titled "Friends of Floyd,quot; to help cover Little's medical bills.

"It will certainly be the toughest fight of his life," Killorin wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Although he has lived a full life admired and enjoyed by many, Floyd does not believe that he has yet written, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the final work of his life."

The Broncos selected Little with the sixth overall pick in the 1967 NFL draft. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound runner continued to play all nine NFL seasons in Denver, racking up 12,173 all-purpose yards and 54 touchdowns for five. Pro Bowler times and once in the All-Pro team. He was the leader of the NFL in 1971 and was included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Little first made a name for himself in Syracuse, where he compiled 3,341 yards of scrimmage and 39 touchdowns in the footsteps of legendary running backs Jim Brown and Ernie Davis. There is a bronze statue of the three backs standing outside the soccer program's practice facilities.

"Jimmy Brown is the best running back in history, but Floyd Little is right next to him, as far as I'm concerned, walking hand in hand across that soccer field," Killorin told the Post-Standard.