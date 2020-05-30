Floyd Little, former RB broncos, diagnosed with cancer, says Syracuse teammate

Broncos Hall of Fame runner Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, a former teammate told the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Pat Killorin, who played with Little in Syracuse, said the 77-year-old is struggling with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer. He has put together a GoFundMe page titled "Friends of Floyd,quot; to help cover Little's medical bills.

"It will certainly be the toughest fight of his life," Killorin wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Although he has lived a full life admired and enjoyed by many, Floyd does not believe that he has yet written, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the final work of his life."

