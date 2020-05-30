Fleetwood Mac reunited to record the charity single & # 39; Find Your Way Back Home & # 39;

Neil Finn is assisted by Christine McVie to write the fundraising song to raise awareness of a homeless shelter in New Zealand with Stevie Nicks joining him in the studio.

Up News Info –

Fleetwood Mac stars Stevie Nicks, Neil Finn and Christine McVie They have teamed up to record a new song to raise funds and raise awareness of a homeless shelter in their native New Zealand.

Full house Leader Finn wrote "Find Your Way Home" to commemorate the Auckland City Mission Centennial and asked his bandmates Fleetwood Mac to join him in the studio.

<br />

"I live in a pretty lucky situation, and I move in circles that are not in daily contact with homeless people, so it's nice to be able to find a way in your head to relate to some degree," says Finn.

<br />

McVie helped Finn write the song while on tour with Fleetwood Mac and was happy to record the song, as did Nicks, who adds, "I am honored to be a part of Neil's song for the City of Mission. Auckland. You are on a mission to make this work, and I think this beautiful song you have written will certainly help. "