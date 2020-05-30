Filmfare Recommends: Vinod Khanna's Successes with Amitabh Bachchan

At first glance, they might be mistaken for siblings. Tall, handsome, and with a magnetic screen presence, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan were the epitome of the classic screen hero. And if you put them together, you double your chances of hitting. Both Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai, filmmakers who were archrivals, realized the truth and gained enormous popularity by bringing them together often. Vinod Khanna was the only star of the time to seriously challenge Amitabh Bacchan's number one position. If Amitabh was number one, Vinod was number two and he was getting closer and closer to the throne. Their off-screen rivalry, fueled by the press at the time, made their joint projects even more salable. There is still talk of their rivalry, as well as their friendship.

Hera Pheri (1976)

Director: Prakash Mehra

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, Sulakshana Pandit, Pinchoo Kapoor, Asrani

Ajay (Vinod Khanna) and Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) are two little artists and best friends. Vinod Khanna landed the biggest role in the film – that of a true friend who learns that his own father could be the man for whom the Amitabh Bachchan character seeks revenge and sacrifices family ties for the sake of friendship. But it wasn't a dark or serious movie and it had moments of pure comedy, especially in the first half, where Ajay and Vijay try to trick people with different tricks and costumes. Saira Banu also had an interesting role in the film. Amitabh Bachchan-Vinod Khanna's bromance worked big for the movie and paved the way for more movies starring them together. The title song sung by Mahendra Kapoor and Kishore Kumar became furious.

Khoon Pasina (1977)

Director: Rakesh Kumar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rekha, Nirupa Roy, Asrani, Aruna Irani, Bharat Bhushan, and Kader Khan.

This was a western reduced to suit Indian sensibilities. It had the look and feel of a Sergio Leone movie. But unlike Leone's films, it lacked a genuine script and relied more on the macho characters of the two protagonists than on the actual narrative. While Amitabh Bachchan was called Tiger, Vinod Khanna was called Shera in the movie. By their own names, one can see that it is a movie that will have them beating twenty men without sweating. Both Bachchan and Khanna play tough guys with golden hearts. Initially rivals, they unite towards the end against a common enemy. Khanna had a very different look in the film, heavily influenced by Dr. Zhivago and making him look like a Russian. He had that personality to wear the blonde color and he looked handsome as he did so. Interestingly, it doesn't have a female lead in the movie, a rarity given Bollywood's fondness for couples.

Parvarish (1977)

Director: Manmohan Desai

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan, Tom Alter

Now it was Manmohan Desai's turn to take advantage of Vinod Khanna-Amitabh Bahchchan's fashion. The film deliberated on the debate between nature and nurture, so dear to our filmmakers. Vinod and Amitabh play brothers who become enemies for a time due to the circumstances, but then manage to resolve their differences. The plot revolved around two children raised by an honest police officer (Shammi Kapoor). One is his own son and the other is the son of a thief. In a classic case of mistaken identity, the cop's son begins to think that he is actually the thief's son and grows up to become a criminal master, who later repents and helps his cop brother fight the real villains. Vinod Khanna again had the role shaded in gray, which went well with his personality. His scenes where he begins to hate his brother thanks to his mistaken beliefs, the dramatic tension between him and Amitabh, and his confrontational sequences made it worth seeing. It was not a bleak movie in any way. Most of it was fun and sparkling. The boys fell in love with two charming girls, Neetu Singh and Shabana Azmi, who also played sisters in the film. The song Jaate ho jaane jaana sung by Asha Bhosle, Aarti Mukherjee, Amit Kumar and Shailendra Singh performed in all four is still popular today.

Loving Akbar Anthony (1977)

Director: Manmohan Desai

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy

It is a classic story of three brothers separated from childhood and raised to follow different religions, uniting as they grew up and demanding revenge against the people who had harmed them. It had romance, action, comedy in equal measure, and this one-size-fits-all approach went a long way toward the film's stupendous success. Vinod Khanna played the older brother Amar, a police inspector. Amitabh Bachchan played middle brother Anthony, who is a smuggler, and Rishi Kapoor played the younger Akbar, a tailor, and a singer. The film has Khanna bringing out the best in Bachchan in an iconic fighting scene. He looked handsome as hell in uniform and brought much-needed earnestness into the movie, which was otherwise a slapstick comedy. Vinod's pairing with Shabana Azmi was also appreciated.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

Director: Prakash Mehra

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Vinod Khanna, Rekha, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan

This was sadly the last movie where Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan acted together. It was Prakash Mehra's adaptation of the Devdas story, where the alcohol lover is not a money-rich but a smart street guy who creates a little empire for himself by catching criminals and smugglers. Vishal Anand (Vinod Khanna) played an honest lawyer and Sikandar's best friend (Amitabh Bachchan) on this. It is he who gets the girl (Raakhee) in the end. The film was said to be one of the longest-running movies of the decade, except Sholay. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1978 and was also the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the decade, after Sholay and Bobby. The title song had two versions, the funny version sung by Kishore Kumar and the sad version sung by Mohammed Rafi, which was portrayed in Vinod Khanna.