Feed the Frontlines North Shore is raising morale among healthcare workers

When Feed the Frontlines North Shore made its first 100-meal delivery to Beverly Hospital on April 3, it was a family endeavor. Dr. Julie Clifford Smail, a doctor of internal medicine at the North Shore Physicians Group, was inspired by her friend and former Harvard lacrosse teammate Kate DiPietro, who launched Feed the Frontlines NYC. Smail, with sisters Christina Camparato, Lisa Vassar, and cousin Kim Tosi Hamilton, wanted to organize a similar effort to deliver meals to health workers to combat the spread of the coronavirus closer to home. They spent a week and a half collecting donations from the extended family and organizing the donation, but once the meals were delivered they realized they were just getting started.

Smail and his family launched Feed the Frontlines North Shore, one of nine sister initiatives across the country, working to support local restaurants and feed front-line healthcare workers. In less than two months, they raised more than $ 65,000 and distributed 2,200 meals. The meals were delivered to hospitals on the north coast, including the Lynn Community Health Center, Union Hospital, and Beverly Hospital, where Smail's husband, a general surgeon, cares for coronavirus patients in the ICU.

Smail said it has been a moral boost for the essential workers they have served, including security guards, lab techs, custodians, child care providers and other support staff who are sometimes overlooked.

"They are emotionally tired and physically tired, but so dedicated to the cause," Smail said of his coworkers at the Salem Medical Center, where he works as a member of the North Shore Group of Physicians and the health care community. larger. . "These little bursts of community support, like a,quot; you haven't forgotten, the community still cares about you, "all make a big difference."

The initiative partners with 15 local restaurants to provide the meals, including Cafe Salerno in Beverly and Po’boys and Pies in Salem. Food is paid for by donations raised by Feed the Frontlines North Shore. Camparato is aware of the impact they are having on local restaurants while supporting healthcare workers.

"It became very clear that they also needed our support," Camparato said. "Many of the restaurants had to close their doors and could not pay the rent or their employees."

Although his fundraising efforts have now expanded beyond his immediate family, Feed the Frontlines North Shore is still a family effort. Smail and Camparato have six daughters between the two, ages 14 to 20, and all have come aboard to help.

Isabel Smail and Ella Feed of the Frontlines North Shore Team deliver 100 meals from Cafe Salerno to Beverly Hospital. —Feed the Frontlines North Shore

"What started as an intense drive to help hospital and restaurant workers turned into us trying to help our families deal with a situation," Camparato said. “Our children had to leave their schools and their friends and their courses of study. It became apparent that they were trying to navigate what their lives would be like … they teamed up and helped us with marketing, fundraising, and delivering meals. It's great to give them a sense of purpose during this and teach them that we as a family will always do our best to give back to the community and help people. "

The sisters plan to keep Feed the Frontlines North Shore running until the need disappears or until funds run out.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Register and receive news and updates about coronavirus

updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.