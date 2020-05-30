Famous couples from the 2000s that you probably forgot

Serves one for the celebrity couples we love and lose.
one)
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson
2)
Ryan Cabrera and Ashlee Simpson
3)
Carson Daly and Tara Reid
4)
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher
5)
Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff
6)
Chris Evans and Jessica Biel
7)
Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan
8)
Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett
9)
Nick jonas and miley cyrus
10)
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy
eleven)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
12)
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
13)
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
14)
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
fifteen.
Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody
sixteen.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
17)
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
