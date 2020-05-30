Home Entertainment Famous couples from the 2000s that you probably forgot

Serves one for the celebrity couples we love and lose.

one)

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson

MTV

In the early 2000s, Nick and Jessica were the Couple. Long before Twitter was invented and Chrissy Teigen harnessed her power, Jessica Simpson already had the relatable wealthy girl. Through his reality show Just Married, the world was invested in the romance of Nick and Jessica, until everything fell apart in 2005 and they divorced.

2)

Ryan Cabrera and Ashlee Simpson

MTV

Jessica wasn't the only Simpson with a reality show and a high-profile relationship (or two). Her little sister Ashlee had The Ashlee Simpson Show, in which his romance with the musician Ryan Cabrera developed. It was a simple time, before the Kardashians cornered the famous television market.

3)

Carson Daly and Tara Reid

Universal

He was the host of MTV & # 39; s TRL; she was a staple of the Hollywood party scene while starring american foot and Josie and the kittens. It was a match made in the gossip heaven of the 2000s.

4)

Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher

20th Century Studios

It is very sad to remember. Brittany and Ashton met on the set of Just Married and he seemed so loved off-screen that dating rumors soon surfaced. They seemed to remain friends even after they separated.

5)

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff

Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

Oh, the Disney drama of the early 2000s. Aaron Carter was the golden boy who twice crossed paths at Hilary Duff with Lindsay Lohan. But the couple kept dating for three years, and he seemed to have trouble letting her go, repeatedly declaring his undying love for her over the years.

6)

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel

Target Movies

Chris Evans dated Jessica Biel before becoming Captain America, when he was still emitting large trash vibrations (to be fair, they all emitted trash vibrations in the early 2000s). In fact, they were together for a decent time, from 2001 to 2006.

7)

Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan

Fox

Wilmer Valderrama hooked up with almost every young man ~ star ~ in the 2000s, and Lindsay Lohan's love life was excellent gossip stuff, so the two reunited, albeit briefly, he was the perfect match for anyone who followed Celebrity Gossip Blogs When celebrity gossip blogs were one thing.

8)

Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett

Lionsgate

Do you remember Josh Hartnett? It was all in the late 90s / early 00s. He and Scarlett Johansson met on the set of The black dahlia and they were a very hot couple for a short time.

9)

Nick jonas and miley cyrus

10)

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy

MTV

When he was still known as Puff Daddy, J. Lo and Diddy had a high-profile relationship. It started in 1999, but lasted until 2001, making them one of the defining celebrity couples that started the decade. He was even with her when she was wearing THAT green dress on the red carpet.

eleven)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

J. Lo's love life dominated the tabloids in the 2000s, and her relationship with Ben Affleck was overshadowed. They were the OG of the couple names: you could not escape the phenomenon that was Bennifer. What time

12)

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

ME!

Justin and Britney's romance began in the 90s, but lasted until the early 2000s and is to this day one of the most iconic celebrity couplings of all time. They grew up together, and their relationship seemed like a dream, down to their double denim (triple? Quadruple?).

13)

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Kevin Federline launched himself into Britney's post-Timberlake life and hooked firmly on his chariot. The couple became engaged after just three months of dating, married two months later, and divorced two years later. At the time, they had two children and a reality show.

14)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Mj Kim / Getty Images

Who could forget the infamous sofa jump incident of 2005? The moment Tom and Katie revealed they were a couple, it was an instant media frenzy, one they happily nurtured for a long time.

fifteen.

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody

Fox

Seth and Summer were the top ship on TV in the 2000s, and the fact that they were dating in real life made it even more exciting. When Rachel and Adam split in 2006, it was almost as devastating for fans as it was for them.

sixteen.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

If Seth and Summer / Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody were the TV couple of the 2000s, then Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling were the equivalent of the film thanks to their iconic partner in The notebook and later real life romance. Ryan even once said that his love story and Rachel's was plus romantic that Noah and Allie & # 39; s are The notebook. Frankly, they are probably more into this relationship than the rest of us.

17)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

As Rachel and Ryan's love story faded, a new set of lovebirds-turned-co-stars took their place: RPattz and KStew (why did we do this with everyone's names in the 2000s?). Real life Edward and Bella kept their romance a secret for a long time, but nonetheless delighted. Twilight fanatics and had everyone analyzing their every move.

