Family flees from the flames; Pet dog dies early in the morning Antioch Fire – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – A family's pet dog died and his home was destroyed in a Friday morning fire that roared on both floors of the two-story home, authorities said.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the fire produced a large column of smoke and when crews arrived

Around 7:15 a.m. at the house in the 2300 block of Shelbourne Way, flames rose from both floors of the house.

# Antioch Fire crews at the scene of a functioning house now under control. There were no injuries to residents, although one dog perished. Cause under investigation. #ShelbourneIC. pic.twitter.com/mP3QvcIR6A – With Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 29, 2020

The fire was brought under control a short time later, but the structure suffered considerable damage.

An unknown number of residents living in the home were able to safely leave, but a dog died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, a Confire spokeswoman said.