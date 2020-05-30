Facebook to take no action on Trump post on Minnesota shootings

Facebook will not remove or take any further action in a post by President Trump that Twitter removed for "glorifying violence," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday. "I know that many people are upset that we have left the office of the President, but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of specific harm or danger set out in clear policy," said Zuckerberg.

Facebook "looked closely at the post that discussed the Minnesota protests," said Zuckerberg, "to assess whether it violated our policies." Ultimately, the company "decided to quit because the National Guard references meant that we read it as a warning about state action, and we think people need to know if the government plans to deploy the force." Our policy around incitement to violence allows discussion of the use of force by the state, although I think the current situation raises important questions about what the potential limits of that discussion should be. "

Zuckerberg noted that in a later tweet, Trump softened his comments, "saying the original post was warning of the possibility that the looting could lead to violence." We decided that this publication, which explicitly discouraged violence, also does not violate our policies and it is important that people see it. "

Zuckerberg's comments came after a day of sometimes agonizing debate within the company over whether to take action against Trump's tweets that had been posted on Facebook. Twitter this week chose to add a contextual link to two Trump tweets about postal fraud and hide another behind an interstitial warning to "glorify violence." Facebook decided not to add a link to Trump's tweets about mail fraud, saying they had not violated company policy.

But as of Friday night, Facebook had not commented on whether it intended to take action against Trump's tweet about the Minneapolis protests, which included the phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." That led to consternation among some employees, who asked the company to intervene in posts on Workplace, the company's internal chat tool.

"I have to say, I am finding the contortions we have to go through incredibly difficult to bear," wrote one employee in a comment on the firing point. "All of this points to a very high risk of a violent escalation and civil unrest in November and if we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."

Zuckerberg said Facebook differed from Twitter in that it does not have a policy to put warning labels on posts that may incite violence, and instead simply removes them. "We believe that if a publication incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is newsworthy, even if it comes from a politician," he said. "We have been in contact with the White House today to explain these policies as well."

He concluded: “These are difficult decisions and, just like today, the content we leave behind is often deeply offensive to me. We try to think of all the consequences, and we keep our policies under constant review because the context is always evolving. People may agree or disagree on where we should draw the line, but I hope they understand that our general philosophy is that it is better to have this discussion open, especially when the stakes are high. I disagree with the way the President spoke about this, but I think people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately, responsibility for those in positions of power can only occur when his speech is analyzed open way. "