Exclusive: Fatima Sana Shaikh Recreates Audrey Hepburn's Iconic Photo Shoot For Filmfare

Audrey Hepburn is a name that will always be remembered. To date, she remains one of Hollywood's most enduring icons of style, grace, philanthropy, and beauty. Such is the impact of her work that several Bollywood actresses have spoken about her or recreated some of her timeless looks as a tribute. But, it seems that the beautiful and struggling Fatima Sana Shaikh came up with possibly the best tribute for Audrey.

We asked the super girl from Dangal to do an exclusive session "at home,quot; and, while we were thinking of ideas, we stumbled upon the famous photo shoot of the Hollywood star. In 1953, the illustrious Life magazine had Audrey Hepburn on its cover for the December issue. The monochrome photo shoot by the talented Mark Shaw created waves across the world and left everyone speechless. So we decided to pay tribute to Audrey and recreate the iconic photoshoot during closing. Fatima put on her best face for this exclusive #AtHomeWithFilmfare photoshoot and boy, were we surprised by the result! The girl looks nothing less than a charming beauty in the photos. The images exceeded our expectations and we could not be happier. In speaking about the shoot, Fatima also revealed a funny anecdote: “I tried to recreate photos of Audrey Hepburn for Filmfare, I couldn't capture her beauty, but I had a great time shooting for this because I had to yell at the photographer and tell him how bad he is. . The shots were not okay until I said they were okay. It's cool to be the boss sometimes. The photographer was my younger brother. "Well, we must say that his brother is a talent to be reckoned with!

Check out the photos from our photo shoot below.