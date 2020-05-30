Everyone requests delivery, but apps aren't making money

When Luke Edwards opened OH Pizza & Brew in 2014, the Columbus, Ohio restaurateur thought that delivery apps could help his business. His chicken wings and specialty pizzas, the most popular and appropriately named "Bypass," topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, bacon, and extra cheese, needed an audience. And he says working with apps like Canada's DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and SkipTheDishes helped him build loyal followers, allowing him to open two more OH Pizza & Brews, with another location on the way.

But by January 2019, Edwards had had enough. On the one hand, he did not believe that the services were helping his results. "Although we were bringing in more money, after paying commission rates, we were seeing a decrease in net earnings," he says. Drivers were inconsistent, he reports, and sometimes lacked equipment like insulated food bags to keep deliveries warm. Edwards also found it more difficult to contact customer service reps for apps, who sometimes reimbursed customers at the restaurant's expense for deliveries he believed had gone well.

"I quickly realized that (the applications) were good at searching and optimizing," he adds. "They were terrible in childbirth." Today OH Pizza & Brew pays its own contracted drivers to deliver, which Edwards believes saves him money.

To be sure, Edwards is swimming upriver. The Covid-19 pandemic forced many restaurants to close their dining rooms and speed up ordering, takeout and online delivery services. Popular services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub added hundreds of places to their offerings. As of the end of April, group sales in delivery services nearly doubled compared to the same period last year, according to credit card analysis firm Second Measure.

The apps are compelling for a reason: Without too much overhead, restaurants can quickly access a workforce of insured and past-driving drivers, a customer base of people who reach for their phones when they want a meal, and a marketing package. and promotional accessories. Taw Vigsittaboot owns Thai X-ing in Washington, DC, a restaurant known for its intimate, fixed-price service of traditional Thai food. Since the end of March, the restaurant has been serving takeaways through delivery apps. "Sometimes there is a lot of confusion, but we are learning," he says. He credits the takeout, plus a government loan, with maintaining the business. In late April, Second Measure says 29 percent of Americans had ordered an online delivery service, compared to 23 percent the year before.

But Edwards and others' experience points to the enormous challenge for these services: maintaining both sides of their customer base. They must compete to keep canteens, which, according to a 2019 Grubhub letter to investors, are "getting more promiscuous," searching through multiple platforms for deals and promotions before settling on a meal. And they must compete for restaurants, whose thinner-than-usual margins have faced commissions ranging from 15 to 30 percent per order. Some owners are reportedly swiping menus and cards at every meal ordered by the app, to entice shoppers to skip the middleman and order directly from the restaurant next time.

As they are, delivery companies are barely minting money. Grubhub reported a 12 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter, to $ 363 million, but recorded a loss. CEO Matt Maloney told shareholders this month that the company is about to meet orders during the pandemic. Uber said gross bookings at Eats increased 52 percent in the first quarter, but the division also showed a loss.

Smaller, independent restaurants and chains like OH Pizza & Brew and Thai X-ing may be the key to winning the delivery app race. In recent years, apps have engaged in a high-profile territorial war to win partnerships with big restaurant brands like Taco Bell (Grubhub), Chipotle (DoorDash), and Starbucks (Uber Eats). But Grubhub executives told shareholders in February that "national business brands,quot; had negotiated rates for their orders, leaving less for Grubhub.

An independent restaurant, by contrast, "values ​​our demand generation capabilities," according to executives, and therefore pays more in commission. (Independent restaurants can also use the app's less popular delivery service, which means they may also charge part of the delivery fee.)

Independent restaurants can also influence the political future of apps. In recent weeks, policymakers in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle, as well as Jersey City, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, have passed emergency bills that limit app fees. Their goal is to keep afloat restaurants and restaurant workers employed while restaurants are down. But delivery services can respond to regulations by raising prices to consumers, which could hurt sales. After Jersey City earlier this month imposed a 10 percent cap on commissions, Uber increased local order fees by $ 3.

“The regulation of the commissions that finance our market, particularly during these unprecedented times, would force us to radically change the way we do business, set a powerful precedent in a highly competitive market, and ultimately could hurt those of us who are trying to get more help: customers, small businesses and delivery drivers, "an Uber spokesman said in a statement.

Some services have reduced or eliminated commissions for smaller restaurants during the pandemic. DoorDash cut commissions from smaller restaurants by 50 percent and gave them up on pickup orders, and Grubhub has deferred up to $ 100 million in commissions. Uber also waived pickup order fees.

Next month, DoorDash plans to launch a new service, called Storefront, to allow restaurants to monitor orders through their own websites, but to use the company's contract workers to deliver them. A spokesperson said the service is designed for restaurants that want more direct access to customers.

In a statement, a Grubhub spokesperson said: "The vast majority of our orders are completed without delay or complaint, but when things do not go as planned, we welcome your feedback and work hard to get it done right." The spokesperson also said that delivery times are sometimes longer for reasons beyond the control of drivers, such as increased restaurant preparation time and traffic.

Fierce competition is causing a wave of consolidation, which could ultimately reduce the costs of promotions and competition for drivers. Dutch company Takeaway.com closed its $ 7.8 billion purchase of Just Eat from Great Britain in January; Uber Eats is selling its Indian business to Zomato; and Germany's Delivery Hero late last year spent $ 4 billion to buy South Korea's Woowa service. Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journalreported that Uber was in talks to acquire Grubhub; Together, the companies would control approximately 45 percent of the US market, even with current American champion DoorDash.

In a statement, a Grubhub spokesperson said "" Consolidation could make sense in our industry, and like any responsible company, we are always looking for opportunities to improve value. That said, we remain confident in our current strategy and our recent initiatives to support restaurants in this challenging environment. "An Uber spokesperson declined to comment.

But the fate of these companies may be due to the decisions of people like Edwards, who has kept all of his workers on the payroll despite the sharp business downtown caused by the pandemic. It has even delivered some increases, he says, in part because some employees realized they would earn more if they let them go and could access pandemic relief assistance. He credits the apps for "getting the word out for us. But sometimes, we had to fight to keep customers in spite of them."

This story originally appeared on wired.com.