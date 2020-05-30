Eva Marcille mentions Michael Jackson and says hate is the real virus: watch the video she shared

Eva Marcille shared a video with a part of a Michael Jackson song and also shared some words in the caption. She tells her fans that the real virus is hate. Look at what Eva said:

'They do not do it! They never did! But we care about ourselves! #hateisthevirus #loveisthemessage, "Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "Even with all the wealth Michael had. He knew by hand that they didn't care about anything," and another follower posted this message: "Oh, I thought a BLACK MAN who bleach his WHITE skin said something."

Another follower said: ‘No one really seemed to understand when he exposed it, how significant it was. Now here we are MUCH worse than before. "

Someone else posted this message: "STOP PROTESTING. Everyone sees how these riots are making our voices heard well, don't stop, there's no justice, there's no peace, you can't fight a knife in a gunfight. You have to fight fire with fire Come on, brothers and sisters, they need to stop killing us and they must stop killing us now, we are not our ancestors, we are tired of that Kumbaya being shit & # 39; & # 39;

One commenter wrote: Que What a song I've been playing! "MJ before your time!" And another follower posted this: "Michael Jackson has been sending that message for years."

An Instagram installer wrote: ‘#FACTS. I showed this video a few days ago, the truth be told. They don't care about us! "And another person said," Let your partner #RHOA know as they think people are destroying the darkness. "

A commenter posted this: Michael Michael has been talking about this for years! They never cared about us! But we will stick together! "And another follower said," They never did, and it's sad to say they never will, it's been happening for years. "

Apart from this, Eva shared a video on her social media account in light of the George Floyd case that horrified the world these days.



