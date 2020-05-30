Erica Mena shows fans what she's having on her ‘Cheat Day’. Check out The Juicy Clips!

Erica Mena managed to impress her fans with her amazing snapback. After giving birth to her and Safaree's baby girl, her body looks flawless and people are truly impressed.

But, Erica is human like everyone else, and she deserves a cheat day from time to time. Look at the goodies he's having on his cheat day!

& # 39; Cheating Day! Featured by @kryskrablab, "Erica captioned her post.

A commentator asked Erica: ‘Girl, are you in atl? Send a little via lmao jk "however that looks good,quot; and someone else said "Yes Erica if you do this to us it looks yummy,quot;.

Someone else exclaimed, "Damn, you make me want some bananas right now with all that food girl … Really, some bananas feel good with that food."

Another commenter posted this: ‘Can you please make a great book now? I love your cooking styles, "and someone else said," Aww girl who looks so good @iamerica_mena. "

A fan told Erica, “ I'm actually hungry, just ask for some Indian cuisine because I love some Indian food & # 39; & # 39; and someone else said to Safaree's wife: “ You need to make a cook page or cook book or something that you are too. Good n Official Improve your game, change this beautiful please, your kitchen is on & # 39 ;.

Erica has been making fans drool on all social media lately with all sorts of spicy photos she's been sharing.

She has been showing off her flawless snapback after her pregnancy, and fans can't believe that she managed to look what she looks like without any cosmetic intervention after pregnancy.

During the closure, Erica has been working like crazy and her efforts are definitely paying off.

Fans continue to praise his looks, and also tell Safaree that he is definitely a lucky man and that he agrees.



