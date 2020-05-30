Eric Reid calls Vice President Mike Pence for protest tweets, cites costly NFL strike

Vice President Mike Pence attempted to deliver a message of unity on Friday as protests continued after George Floyd's death, but was quickly criticized for his hypocrisy.

Pence stated that the administration of President Donald Trump "will always defend the fight of the Americans to protest peacefully and let their voices be heard."

Our prayers go out to the George Floyd family and our prayers go to the Ahmaud Arbery family in Georgia as well. We have no tolerance for racism in the United States. We do not tolerate violence inspired by racism. And, as President Trump said, justice will be done. – Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

We believe in law and order in this country. We condemn violence against property or people. We will always uphold the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard. – Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

MORE: Colin Kaepernick defends Minnesota protests after George Floyd's death

Yes, about that …

In October 2017, Pence attended a game between the 49ers and the Colts in Indianapolis. However, he didn't stay long as he left after seeing several San Francisco players kneel during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

"I left the Colts game today because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that does not respect our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem," Pence said at the time.

Eric Reid was one of the 49ers players who regularly knelt before games began that season, noting how Pence's recent comments don't match his previous actions.

You were singing a different song when you turned down our peaceful protest in the 49ers vs. Colts game, wasting taxpayer money to organize your publicity stunt. https://t.co/iGSpjFSnZD – Eric Reid (@ E_Reid35) May 30, 2020

Pence's strike cost at least $ 325,000, according to a HuffPost report. The move appeared to be planned in advance because reporters were told "there may be an early exit from the game," and Trump said he he told Pence to go away if any player chose to kneel during the national anthem.

"Until you can show that you've been an avid Colts fan and that you come to NFL games on a regular basis, this is PR," Reid said after the game.

Former Reid 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick, who started that form of protest in 2016, addressed the rallies taking place across the country with multiple shared social media posts on Thursday.

"When courtesy leads to death, the only logical reaction is rebellion," said Kaepernick. "The cries for peace will rain, and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance. We have a right to fight! Rest in power, George Floyd."

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a video appeared earlier in the week showing him pressing his knee to Floyd's neck while arresting Floyd on suspicion of forgery. Floyd was pronounced dead at a local hospital after medical officials spent an hour trying to revive him.