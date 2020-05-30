Dylan McDermott teases new TV show with Ryan Murphy

WENN

The actor from & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; He is plotting a new television project with Ryan Murphy and is confident that their collaboration will be & # 39; the funniest show of all time & # 39 ;.

Dylan McDermott is planning another new show with a television magnate Ryan Murphy, in which he will play a former masseur.

The actor has partnered with Murphy for "American horror story"and his new show"Hollywood", and now reveals that there is a television comedy in the works that he presents himself and Leslie Jordan.

McDermott offered some hints about comedy during a recent SAG Conversations interview and admitted that he can't wait for the coronavirus blockade to end before he can start the untitled show.

"I love Ryan, we are good friends and I am very lucky to have someone like Ryan in my corner," said Dylan. "Ryan is creating a show for me and Leslie Jordan, which I think will be the most fun show of all time."

"Leslie and I are great friends and he and I together are a strange couple. I think it's a home run. I can't wait to start that show. He is the genius and he will present it whatever it is. He wrote something on his Instagram that I (my character) was a former masseuse. That's all I know and it will be a comedy, that's for sure. "

McDermott will always be grateful to have seen Murphy's talent from the beginning when the writer / director created the television drama. "Nip / Tuck"

"I saw Nip / Tuck and I thought, 'This guy is special. This guy is going to places and I want to get on this train'," the actor recalled. "I read the American Horror Story pilot and thought, 'Whoa!' I've only felt it a few times in my life."