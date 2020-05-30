Dua Lipa opens Charity Livestream to help refugees

Instagram

The creator of "New Rules" hits started a star-studded one-day virtual concert to raise money to help refugees during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dua Lipa kicked off the 24-hour One Humanity Live virtual concert urging fans to support charities that help refugees during the coronavirus crisis.

The singer, who is a Kosovo refugee, performed a set of three songs from her London home during the live broadcast.

"During this time it is good to be nice to yourself, ask for support from the people around you," he told fans. "For frontline workers, all of their work does not go unnoticed, they get on the line to care for other people. When this slowly ends as a community, we can help rebuild our economy in any way."

"Support charities that are close to you, support charities that also support refugees and people who don't really have a chance to isolate themselves, who live in overcrowded areas."

"I think in any way you can, if you have the opportunity to donate to charities and help people, and call your friends and contact them and see what they're doing. All of those things are important during this time. That way we can take care of each other collectively. "

One day One Humanity Live event will feature presentations at Ricky Martin, Becky G, Cee-Lo Green, Melanie Chisholmand Jason Derulo among others.

Donations made by viewers will go to the Constellation Dream Fund, which will benefit charities like the Global Gift Foundation and the Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The show can be viewed on the Constellation website.