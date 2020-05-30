Dragon Riding Astronauts Join NASA's Unique Inner Circle

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken join NASA's exclusive inner circle by taking a ride on a SpaceX rocket and capsule.

It is only the fifth time that NASA has placed people aboard a new line of spacecraft to take off. And it's the first time the spacecraft belongs to a for-profit company in charge of launch.

Their destination is the International Space Station, where they will spend one to four months before guiding their capsule to a dip in the Atlantic.

Meet NASA's first commercial team:

DOUG HURLEY, commander of the spacecraft:

The retired colonel and former fighter pilot flew on the last NASA space shuttle flight in 2011, shutting down a 30-year era. He was chosen in 2015 as one of four NASA astronauts assigned to fly the first commercial crew capsules in development by SpaceX and Boeing. Drew the SpaceX Dragon.

Hurley, 53, served as a pilot on his two transport missions, ranked number 2. He is now serving as the spacecraft's commander, overseeing the most dangerous parts of the Dragon's flight: launch, reentry, and ocean recovery.

He grew up in Apalachin, New York, and, after earning an engineering degree, dedicated his career to the Marines and attended the pilot test school. NASA chose him as an astronaut in 2000.

The wife Karen Nyberg, a former resident of the space station, retired two months ago from NASA. She was also a member of the 2000 class of astronauts. Her son, Jack, is 10 years old.

BOB BEHNKEN, Joint Operations Commander:

The Air Force colonel and former flight test engineer has six spacewalks under his belt and may accumulate more while on the space station. As a joint operations commander, he will oversee the Dragon's appointment and engagement with the International Space Station. He will also manage many of the activities while the capsule is there, including possible spacewalks for station maintenance.

Growing up in St. Ann, Missouri, Behnken was mesmerized by photos of Jupiter and Saturn transmitted from NASA's Voyager spacecraft. He studied physics and mechanical engineering at the university, obtaining a doctorate at the latter.

Behnken had been promoted to chief astronaut after a couple of shuttle flights when, in 2015, he was assigned to one of the crew's first commercial flights. He teamed up with Hurley in 2018 at SpaceX Dragon.

Behnken was also in the astronaut class of 2000. And also, like Hurley, he married a classmate: astronaut Megan McArthur, who flew on the final NASA mission to the Hubble Space Telescope. Her son Theodore is 6 years old.

