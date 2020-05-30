Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine reveal how they are going to build a free high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are doing what is necessary to improve their communities. As most already know, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are two of the biggest names in the music industry for several reasons.

Jimmy is one of the co-founders of Interscope Records, while Dre appeared on the rap scene and also had great success as an entrepreneur. During a new conversation with GQ, Jimmy and Dre shared a way that they are giving back to their communities.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Dre and Jimmy told the GQ reporter that they intend to build a new free high school not far from the University of Southern California. Iovine explained in the interview that the school will be designed to help children with specific interests.

According to Iovine, it is for the neighborhood surrounding the University of Southern California. They are working with Laurene Powell Jobs, XQ and USC, and want to give "underrepresented,quot; children in the area the opportunity to work in an environment conducive to their success.

Dre explained that as a boy, he hated school because nothing there interested him at all. He hopes that with the creation of his new project, they will give children the opportunity to prosper, especially those of them with different interests and talents.

According to Dre, at the high school he attended, there was nothing available to him that he needed. However, the new one they are building will have everything they would have loved to have as a teenager in Compton.

During the same interview, Dre and Jimmy also talked about the rise of social media, and how much the way they did things would have changed when they appeared in the music industry. Dre, for example, said she probably wouldn't have liked it.

Ad

Dr. Dre explained that with artists posting content about them on a regular basis, there is no mystery or "mystique,quot;.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0