Does Kourtney Kardashian still want to catch up with the Karashians (KUWK)?

Does Kourtney Kardashian still want to leave? keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK)? Kourtney has been through a lot in recent years and has made it clear that he wants to spend more time with his family and less time filming his lie for the long reality series in which he stars. Many thought that after his announcement after the end of season 17 that Kourtney would not appear in season 18. KUWK Season 18 started, but has been on hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but I don't think that means the show is over. It is believed that KUWK It will return in September with new images of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the number of scenes Kourtney will be in remains a mystery.

Kourtney just spent Scott Disick's birthday with him and many think there is a possibility that Kourtney and Scott may be back together. When Scott Disick went in and out of rehab, Kourtney turned to social media to vent. In her Instagram story, she posted that she was tired of agreeing with things she really didn't agree with.

No one knew exactly what he was referring to, but many think it has to do with Scott.

Kourtney made it clear that he wanted to spend more time focusing on his family instead of appearing on the reality show, and specifically stated that he wanted to spend more time focusing on his love life.

Kourtney is 41 years old, and although he is rumored to have dated since separating from Scott, he doesn't seem to have found anyone he wants to settle down with.

Now that Scott and Sofia Richie have parted ways, many are wondering where Kourtney will fit in.

At this point, it's unclear how many episodes Kourtney will appear in, but it seems like he would rather focus on his life, his children, and his family instead of appearing on Keeping up with the Kardashians. What you think? Should Kourtney Kardashian definitely stop Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

5 5