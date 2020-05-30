Director Randall Miller reportedly violated his parole to make a new movie

Georgian Assistant District Attorney John Johnson says the director, Randall Miller, violated the terms of his probation for working on a new movie, Deadline reported yesterday. Since the authorities found out, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

As previously reported, Miller was serving a 3-10 year probation for the death of a 27-year-old camera assistant, Sarah Jones. Jones' death led to a discussion about security protocols and also the cancellation of the film, Midnight traveler.

According to Vanity Fair, Miller recently finished working on the comedy, Higher grounds, A production about a barista competition with Maria Conchita Alonso, Freddie Fox and Kate Nash. The deadline reported that Miller worked on the film in the UK, Colombia, and Serbia.

The assistant district attorney explained that one of the key parts of his probation terms was that he could not work as a supervisor, assistant director, or director for three to ten years. The decision was made for the safety of others.

Miller's attorney released a statement alleging that Miller had permission to direct a movie, as long as he was not responsible for the safety of anyone on set. Once it was revealed that the film was complete, Sarah Jones' parents called to have the director removed from the Directors Guild.

The reaction to the news on social networks has not been positive.

The work we do is a privilege. Randall Miller needs theirs removed. She continually behaves as if Sarah Jones' death is inconvenient to HER life. Fuck this boy. https://t.co/yREOZWLWNO – Liz Hsiao Lan Alper (@LizAlps) May 28, 2020

As most know, this would not be the first time that an artist has had to violate probation to work on their craft. In fact, Meek Mill's arrest after violating his probation for working on a music video led to a huge controversy over institutionalized racism in the United States justice system.

After months of controversy, Meek Mill finally got out of jail and joined Jay-Z in an organization to help make changes to the justice system in the United States.

The judge presiding over the Meek Mill case was removed from office and another took his place. Furthermore, his conviction was nullified: a great victory not only for the performer but also for the cause.



