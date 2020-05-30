Derek Chauvin's wife files for divorce

Photo: AP Photo: AP

Derek Chauvin's wife filed for divorce on Friday, the same day the former Minneapolis police officer was arrested and charged in connection with the death of George Floyd.

Kellie Chauvin, a 45-year-old real estate agent who had previously worked in health care, according to the Associated Press, announced through his lawyer she was ending her 10-year marriage to Chauvin in a statement to CBS Minnesota.

"Tonight, I spoke to Kellie Chauvin and her family," says the statement. "She is devastated by the death of Mr. Floyd and her greatest sympathy lies with her family, her loved ones and all those who are suffering from this tragedy." She has requested the dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. "

"While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her older parents and her extended family have security and privacy during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Derek Chauvin was taken into police custody on Friday and charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder after almost a week of protests across the country demanding justice for Floyd, who died pinned to the ground with his neck below Chauvin's knee. According to ABC NewsChauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nine minutes, even after Floyd repeatedly told him "I can't breathe" and didn't respond.

“Now we have been able to gather the evidence we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we didn't have everything we needed, "Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman told CBS Minnesota after Chauvin's arrest." TThis is by far the fastest we have charged a police officer with. "