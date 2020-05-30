Denver protests George Floyd for the third day in a row – Up News Info

Thousands of protesters arrived at the Colorado Capitol to express outrage Saturday at Denver's largest rally so far over the death of George Floyd this week at the hands of Minnesota police.

The day marked the third in a row that hordes of people, wearing face masks and placards, flooded downtown Denver amid a global pandemic that has kept people at home since March. The skirmishes and tear gas were evident in the early afternoon, much earlier than in the first two days of protests in Denver.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock imposed a curfew on Saturday, and Governor Jared Polis called the Colorado National Guard as the city attempts to restore order after two nights of George Floyd protests here and across the country.

The curfew, which applies to all of Denver, begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rising at 5 the next morning.