Denver enacts 8 p.m. curfew after 2 nights of George Floyd protests

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock enacted a curfew Saturday starting at 8 p.m. That runs through Monday morning, and Governor Jared Polis has signed on to bring in the Colorado National Guard as the city tries to restore order after two nights of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"Once at 8pm hits, our message is very simple: go home," Hancock said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon. Behind him, the wooden planks stood in front of the broken windows in the Lower part of the Denver city / county building as a result of protests that turned into riot with tear gas, rubber bullets and widespread vandalism.

