Denver companies assess vandalism, looting costs after protests

Zach Monks received a call from his alarm company at 2 a.m. Saturday informing him that there had been a robbery at his store. Again.

For the third time in two nights, Monks, the owner of Sole St. Shoes at the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver, ran into his 15-year-old store and saw 30 to 40 people walking through his front window, grabbing any footwear or clothing they could find.

Police did not respond when riots surrounded Denver for the second night in a row, so Monks took a position that is normally used to help people form orderly lines and began to sway, defending his store. He calculated that he lost $ 25,000 in assets in the past two nights, just a week after it reopened on the governor's order to stay home.

"If the police can't protect us," Monks said Saturday morning, when protesters began gathering for the third day of protests by George Floyd, "then it's time to call the National Guard."

Monks was one of dozens of business owners who woke up on Saturday to broken windows, graffiti, and stolen property, the second consecutive night of violence that swept through stores throughout the city center. And with thousands of people returning for a third day of protests on Saturday, some companies simply don't open their doors, while others plan to close early.

Business owners who spoke to Up News Info estimate that the damage of the past two nights will cost them tens of thousands of dollars each, a particularly painful blow given the losses they have experienced during the pandemic.

During a press conference on Saturday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Police Chief Paul Pazen expressed outrage at looters who attacked businesses while trying to recover from long pandemic closings.

Private Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol said Friday that six of CSP's vehicles had also been destroyed, as had the judicial center, but had no estimate of how much the repairs would cost.

A walk through the 16th Street Mall on Saturday morning saw owners crowding stores, sweeping broken glass and installing new windows.

Leah Mantelli, co-owner of the West of Surrender restaurant on the 16th Street Mall, welcomed people for Saturday morning brunch as a new window was installed on the side of her building. Someone crashed until Friday night, he said, but nothing was stolen. Mantelli said he planned to be open for lunch and lunch, but after that no one knows.

"Everyone's safety comes first," he said.

Allen Blumenauer, manager of Wedgles Music & Loan on Broadway, was concerned Thursday night about what would happen in Minneapolis and other major cities as protests spread over the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. He wasn't paying much attention to Denver. But then he got a call that the new windows in his guitar store were broken.

"What is going to happen when people are overwhelmed, you have quarantine fatigue, people are out of work, people are frustrated? And then this incident was on the news and it's horrible to watch," he said, adding that he hopes that the police officer who killed Floyd is fully prosecuted.

Blumenauer said he supports the right of people to protest, but that does not mean harming small businesses that are already struggling amid the pandemic.

"Doing this kind of damage will only make people more frustrated and we are no longer going to want to interact with anyone," he said.

Jim Ilg, an operations manager who spoke at the 11th Avenue Hostel on Friday, said that several of the businesses that were damaged in his building are owned by minorities.

Ilg said it estimates that damage to the building's windows will cost around $ 20,000, which is not covered by insurance, in addition to the 20% drop in business due to the pandemic.

"We are already suffering, we have had to fire people," Ilg said. "$ 20,000, that would be the salary of a part-time worker for an entire year who was literally destroyed in seconds, so they are taking jobs away from people by destroying this."