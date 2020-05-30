Denver 2020 Valedictorians reflect on their lost spring and bright futures

Editor's Note The 2020 senior class missed many of the traditions that accompany graduating from high school. Perhaps the most important thing was to walk around a stage and receive their diploma while the proud families took photos of the stands. But despite the turmoil, the tradition of the best student's speech continued, even if the delivery was not what they imagined. Up News Info wanted to celebrate these students and help them celebrate, so we asked the Denver Public Schools to help us put the speeches together. We have listed excerpts from some of them here, edited by space. Congratulations, class of 2020.

I will never forget our legendary spirit days that brought laughter to all of our classes, surprise fireworks after winning the homecoming game, frozen soccer games when we huddled under blankets, people falling everywhere after getting too excited during the race. senior or the confetti that rained down on our heads at the winter rally. Although the last year ended much earlier than expected, we create memories that we will cherish forever.

I also want us to remember that we didn't get here alone. I want to thank my family for making me breakfast almost every day before school (I will definitely miss it in college) and for always encouraging me in everything I do, and my teachers for not only fighting to help us finish school online. but also for reading my many college essays and always making their classrooms and offices a safe place for all of us.

I know this was not the way we wanted to make our mark. I know we had a lot more late night pranks and jokes for older adults, but still, we sure had a fun senior year while it lasted. We will be remembered not only as an energetic and energetic class that set the standard for others, but as a class that, in the face of global adversity, was able to show our communities what it really means to be a Northern Viking.

Anderson Island, Denver North High School

Our teachers are truly the ones who made our high school experience the best! They are the ones who helped us become who we are today. Our teachers are the ones who made us believe that we could do more than we thought we could. They are the ones who have taught us how important education is. Today they will see us graduates, today they will have to let us go because in high school they were there holding hands to show us the right path, but today they are rewarded for their work seeing us enter the world with all the wisdom they have provided us.

I also want to appreciate our biggest fans. Our parents. (I would like to say this part in Spanish instead of my parents). I would love to thank all of our parents, who have truly been our best support. I want to thank all our parents that it is for you that we are here today graduating, for your sacrifices. That it was not really easy to leave their country, but they still did it because, as my parents say, "we want them to achieve more than we do."

They left their dreams to give us the opportunity to have ours. "They cut their wings to see us fly,quot; (unknown). Thank you for always being there for us saying "if you can millet,quot;. In truth without you none of us would be here.

Seniors, as we all know, most of our memories happened all the way and we were certainly hoping that more would be done during our second and last semester. However, here we are today. At home. Quarantined Yes, our 3.5 years were not so bad, but I can guarantee that each and every one of us look forward to the final semester. All our lives we look forward to living our last year and the fantastic events that accompany it.

More than anything, we wait to walk across the stage. The stage where we saw our older brothers cross. On stage we would be proud to walk as first generation students or as older brothers.

But we have to reflect on this and from now on we can never wait for our goal to come to us, or for us to live that moment. Instead, we should enjoy every step of the way: that we got a B on the math test, let's celebrate that; that we win every third year soccer game, let's celebrate that; As our basketball team made it to the semifinals, let us know that they made us proud because we are happy for you, BASKETBALL season! At every step of the way, enjoy and celebrate where you reached your goal and don't regret what you didn't do.

Marina Bañuelos Villagrana, Abraham Lincoln High School

Sorry if I look at my phone, I'm not good at memorizing things. I also hope I don't cry because this makeup took me an hour, and I'm not going to let it ruin it. Let me start by saying that this is not the way I imagined giving my Valedictorian speech. I don't think any of us imagined that an unprecedented event would happen. No one imagined that the last three months of our trip to high school would change in an instant. My anxiety is grateful right now for not having to do this on a bright stage looking at people I have never met. I've never been good at giving speeches and I'm also scared of the stage just as I start to speak. But today it is not about me, it is about us, the class of 2020, even if this is not the graduation we dream or imagine. Our high school experience might not have been what we imagined, from teacher protests last year to COVID-19 this year. But these experiences are what make the 2020 Class unique and they are also things that will separate us from future generations. The main thing I have learned about quarantine is that life is short and you never know when your last day on earth will be, so each day should be lived as the last.

I want to say some words in Spanish, because I don't think I can express them in English. The people with whom I am most grateful are my parents since I know that without them they cannot be here. This is what I say for my dad who started from scratch and has always tried to do the best he could for his children, although it is indicated that we can only see him two days sometimes four if we are lucky. He has become my best example to this day, I am also grateful to my mother since there is not a day without his motivation being present, I do not think I have gotten to where I am today if it were not for his efforts even if there was Sometimes she doesn't understand the subject she tries to see her children go on. Thank you so much.

Ashley Sanchez, Western Leadership Academy

Class of 2020, this is not how we expected or wanted our last year to end. These occurrences of events are an excellent example that life can change in a short period of time. So, enjoy every moment of your life. Before this time happened, in high school and even middle school, we all shared our memories. Good and bad moments, happy and sad and everything else. Although we can't relive those positive memories, we will always cherish them for the rest of our lives.

This is not the end of our story, but the end of an important chapter in our lives. We start a new chapter the moment we all move our tassels to the left. We are the ones who choose and walk our own paths. We won't be following the same path to success, so it's okay if yours appears to be different from others. It can also change as you go along the way. There will be points in your life where you can slip or fall out of your way. It is important that you get up and don't give up. The work we do will lead to great results. Also, accept those failures and learn from them.

Live life to the fullest and enjoy every day. Remember that life is not a race to the end. Enjoy every moment because the moment you forget, you will miss the important things and you will regret it. Appreciate the people in your life who support you and appreciate what you have. Don't let time slip away.

Edith Moreno-Dominguez, Kunsmiller Academy of Creative Arts

To be honest with everyone, when I sat down to write this speech the first time, I really wanted to avoid talking about all that we have missed as a class. It would be much easier to remember that the Homecoming fire pit is in the back parking lot. When people tell me they regret that my senior year of high school was turned upside down, I just shrug and say, "It's not a big deal." It is difficult to speak. And not talking about it seems less painful.

But it is a big problem. We missed our prom and graduation, our barbecue, and awards. I wish I had known that day in early March that I would not go back south. I would have said goodbye to my friends and thanked my teachers for everything they had done for me, but instead I was unaware and rushed to a horse show (of course). I'd even go back for one more class reunion just to sit in the auditorium another Thursday.

For all of us, this was not the end we had in mind for our last year, and that can evoke all kinds of feelings, which is fine. Maybe you've been ready for what's coming since December, or maybe you've wished for high school to last a few months. Whatever you are going through is valid. Numbing or ignoring how we really feel can often be our goal, but ultimately it is a big part of our individual and classroom experience. Feeling pain and loss on some days, joy and hope on others, celebrating great and small victories as they come our way … that's the beauty of being alive.

Spring 2020 will not define our class. Don't quit

Barrie Barto, Southern high school

In the class of 2020, we had to agree not to experience prom, senior jokes, ditch day for seniors, but most importantly, a graduation ceremony. I feel sorry for those who dreamed of walking the stage while their families cheered them on. I feel sorry for those who worked tirelessly to achieve recognition awards, without being recognized. I regret that we said goodbye without knowing that it would really be our end. No one could have guessed that our last year would end abruptly due to a global pandemic. It saddens me that we will be known forever as the high school graduation class that never actually "graduated,quot;.

While we could mourn the loss of memories that might have been; Let's take a more positive perspective and take this as a learning lesson: Unexpected things will always happen in life, they can be good, or they could be bad. But the important thing is how we choose to react and act afterwards. After all, I believe that difficult experiences, as we are currently exhibiting, can strengthen our personal growth. Whether you advance your education or jump right into the workforce, I encourage you all to embrace this perspective. I won't deny it, we deserved to have experienced the prom, the ditch day, a graduation ceremony and everything else that a high school student expects, but realistically, our lives will never unfold exactly as imagined.

May what we perceive as a setback or disappointment be treated as an opportunity to grow … I say it all so as not to despise your emotions but to turn this negative situation into a positive one. We may cry, scream and get angry about the situation, but let's get out of this stronger than before.

Andy Molina-Callejas, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College

"Well guys, we made it. We finally finished what the government demanded of us and, no, I'm not talking about quarantine. It remains to be seen whether or not we have been saved from a life of living in our parents' basements or from a life of becoming a manager at McDonald & # 39; s. On a more serious note, this day marks the end of a 13-year journey that not everyone should take.

Many of us, including myself, are first-generation students. We have taken the road less traveled and we have managed to overcome all the obstacles in our way. I want to personally congratulate everyone for going so far and taking the next step to advance their education. I also want to thank our wonderful teachers and support staff, as well as our amazing principal, Mrs. Lofaro. Although not all of the people we started with are here with us, we have the hopes of those who made an impact in our lives. We carry the hopes of our families and the hopes of those who believed in us. We have proven to be more than our circumstances, even if it seemed that everyone was against us. Looking back at all the blood, sweat, and tears we've shed over the past four years, it's surprising to think that that's what allowed us to be here right now. We all fight in some way, shape or form and that is what makes us human. The fight allows us to realize what is really important in our lives and that life improves; It all depends on you and what you think you are capable of. A failure today always means an opportunity for redemption tomorrow.

Larissa Domínguez-Montoya, CEC Early College

First I would like to recognize the eastern community that brought us to where we are today. It is a community rich in diversity and embodies a cohesion that is unlike anything I have seen. Unfortunately, communities like Oriente are extremely rare. You can usually find communities that are diverse or cohesive, but you rarely find communities that host both. This is an excellent example of what we should aim for and, while not impeccable, it is a place to start.

Wherever you go next year, it is vital that you remember your roots at East High School and try to reproduce the unity that is East. So how do you represent this outstanding group of people? This class is filled with talented musicians, singers, actors, DECA fans and fans of the law, talented athletes, people who make robots to run over teachers, speeches and debate holders, activists and, most importantly, people who will become charge of their futures. I like to think of our class as an arrow. As you may already know, an arrow must be removed before firing. Our class has been withdrawn several times. We are being dragged down by politicians who refuse to take steps to ensure a sustainable future. We were dragged back when we had to help our teachers fight for fair compensation for their extraordinary work as educators. And we were finally dragged back when a microscopic virus stole our main source. However, our class is tough and strong. Although we have been dragged back so many times, we always launch ourselves into momentous achievements. So focus, aim and try your best class of 2020. "

Walker young East Denver High School

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.

