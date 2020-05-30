Deep Ellum, popular 13-year-old Allston bar, won't reopen

Deep Ellum, a restaurant and bar that has quenched the thirst of Allston residents for the past 13 years, is closing.

On Saturday, founders Aaron Sanders and Max Toste wrote on their Facebook page: “When the state allows us to open for full service, we have made the difficult decision not to reopen Deep Ellum in Allston and instead expand Lone Star into the Deep Ellum current space. "

Read the full statement below.

The founders' other business, Lone Star Taco Bar, will expand into space in a move that aims to provide safer design for employees and customers in the post-pandemic world.

June 7 will be the last day that customers can order takeaways to Deep Ellum.

Restaurants will reopen in Massachusetts with outdoor table service once Phase 2 begins, as advised by Governor Charlie Baker.