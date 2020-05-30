Debit cards loaded with stimulus money are reaching Colorado mailboxes

The United States Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service have sent 4 million economic impact payments in recent days, trying to reach those who were not part of the first round of direct deposits.

But the stimulus money comes in a format that confuses people waiting for paper checks with the US Treasury. USA Or the IRS stamped on them, maybe even President Donald Trump's signature.

Instead, they're receiving indescribable VISA debit cards issued by MetaBank, not exactly a household name, in plain envelopes from the Money Network Cardholder Service with an Omaha return address.

Omaha, isn't that what Peyton Manning used to shout when calling plays like the Denver Broncos quarterback?

Financial website MarketWatch and other media reports recipients are shredding cards, thinking they are fake, or throwing envelopes in the trash, missing federal payments of up to $ 1,200 per person.

"We understand that the Treasury made the decision to distribute EIP funds through debit cards to Americans for whom they did not have bank account information, in order to put the money in the hands of Americans earlier than would be possible by cutting checks. on Treasury paper, "said Amanda Averch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Bankers Association.

Because the maximum number of checks that the Treasury can cut in a given week is 5 million, it could have taken some people up to five months to receive their payment, Averch said.

But for older adults who are unfamiliar with a prepaid card, they can be confusing. For years, consumers have been told not to share personal information with unknown third parties. Now, a mysterious envelope arrives telling them to go online or call a toll-free number during a time when scammers search for people's personal information to "free,quot; their EIP money.

"Being older, I am in the category of those who are at risk of contracting the coronavirus and all the scams in the world," said Bill, a golden retiree, who asked that his last name not be used. .

And while you're familiar with using cash, checks, and credit cards, you're not a fan of prepaid and debit cards. He delayed activating his card because he felt uncomfortable handing over the last six digits of his social security number to a company that Adam did not know.

The Office of Consumer Financial Protection offers a handy question-and-answer page for those with questions about the cards and how to use them without incurring fees. Activation can be completed securely online at EIPCard.com or by calling the authorized number: 1-800-240-8100.

The cards can be used to make purchases anywhere VISA debit cards are accepted. Merchants can provide cash refunds, and the cards work at ATMs. Daily withdrawal limits and fees apply if transactions are made outside of an ATM that is part of the AllPoint network.

Bank tellers and credit unions can also provide card funds, Averch said, although it is important to know the balance in advance. People can connect and provide routing information to transfer their funds to an existing bank account.

Using the cards to pay for fuel at the pump is more complicated since some stations place a prepaid hold that can hold funds for several days. Go to the wizard and pay in advance a specific amount.

And for anyone who has unconsciously thrown a letter in the trash, all is not lost. Call 1-800-240-8100 and select the loss / theft option and request that the card be reissued.