Dayton Moore, Royals acclaimed for maintaining minor leagues, employed at work

Dayton Moore made more friends in baseball on Friday with his passionate defense of the minor leagues and minor league players.

The Royals general manager announced that the club would continue to pay players weekly stipends of $ 400 until the end of August. Kansas City is one of seven MLB franchises that will pay players during the scheduled minor league season or until a few days before it ends. The Astros, Red Sox, Reds, Marlins, Twins, Padres, and Mariners are the others, according to MLB commercial rumors.

Not surprisingly, the Royals won't pitch to any of their roughly 200 minor league players (estimated by the Kansas City Star), which compares significantly to the trend in the big leagues. According to reports, only they and the Twins have made such a commitment. Franchises are narrowing their rosters of organizations ahead of the MLB Draft June 10-12 and the summer period to sign up for unenrolled free agents.

So Moore earned in-game accolades for that, but it was his reason for keeping players on the payroll that gave him hero status. Here's how he put it to reporters in a conference call on Friday:

In a conference call with members of the local media today, Royals GM Dayton Moore said this about the club's decision to support its minor league players: pic.twitter.com/8ZfWWx95Jh – Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) May 29, 2020

And that made several of his current and former Royals players sing his praises:

The Royals' new ownership also gained goodwill, by pledging not to fire or suspend anyone in the club's 218-member baseball operations department (again, according to the Kansas City Star) amid the coronavirus outbreak. Senior management agreed to take salary cuts to finance continued employment, Moore told reporters.

However, Moore's comments on the players got more attention. The minor leagues are being squeezed by the effects of the coronavirus, as well as MLB pressure to shrink by about a quarter and relinquish some control of the club's operations. That's another reason why people appreciate what Moore, who worked on player development before becoming a GM, said.