David Guetta Hosts New York's Largest Home Dance Party

David Guetta He just brought New York City's biggest dance party from Top of the Rock straight to fans' homes via his live stream #UnitedAtHomeNYC.

In a collaborative effort with the mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray, the French DJ spun from the top of 30 Rockefeller Center to help raise funds for the New York City Mayor's Advancement Fund and other aid charities COVID-19.

"We are safe but we are still going to host the biggest party on the planet right now," Guetta said when her DJ set started. "Today we are raising money for a good cause. New York, come on!"

The concert raised over $ 450,000 for relief efforts to help frontline healthcare workers, essential personnel, immigrant communities, and more.

In addition to the Mayor's Fund, the proceeds will also go to Feeding America, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France and the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization. "New York is one of my favorite cities and it is an honor to be able to do something to help the city through this difficult time," Guetta said in a statement that was shared with E! News.