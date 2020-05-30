David Guetta Hosts New York's Largest Home Dance Party

David Guetta He just brought New York City's biggest dance party from Top of the Rock straight to fans' homes via his live stream #UnitedAtHomeNYC.
In a collaborative effort with the mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray, the French DJ spun from the top of 30 Rockefeller Center to help raise funds for the New York City Mayor's Advancement Fund and other aid charities COVID-19.
"We are safe but we are still going to host the biggest party on the planet right now," Guetta said when her DJ set started. "Today we are raising money for a good cause. New York, come on!"
The concert raised over $ 450,000 for relief efforts to help frontline healthcare workers, essential personnel, immigrant communities, and more.
In addition to the Mayor's Fund, the proceeds will also go to Feeding America, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France and the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization. "New York is one of my favorite cities and it is an honor to be able to do something to help the city through this difficult time," Guetta said in a statement that was shared with E! News.
He added: "As a DJ, the crowd is the most important part of any show, and while we can't be together at a club or festival, we can take advantage of this time to come together in new ways and help those who need it most."
Ongoing protests across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd they were not lost in Guetta.
"The world is going through tough times," he said at first during the live broadcast. "And the United States too, actually. So last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record … so this record is in honor of George Floyd. I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when things are already very difficult. So grateful to his family. "
Guetta then continued to play a track that was remixed. Martin Luther King Jr.The 1963 "I have a dream,quot; speech.
He continued, "We all have this dream and the people who are watching, I just ask everyone to think a little bit about George Floyd and his family and I hope this never happens again."
Last month, producer Titanium's Miami United At-Home performance attracted more than 25 million viewers and raised more than $ 750,000 for COVID-19 funds.
To see a list of celebrities who are contributing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and how it can help, Click here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.