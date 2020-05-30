"Dallas, It Hurts Today,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief Renee Hall held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to address Friday night protests in the downtown area that were marred by destruction, looting and tensions. with the police.

Friday night began as a peaceful protest with hundreds of people outside the Dallas Police Headquarters over the custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and many other police-related deaths involving black residents. However, events quickly became tense as protesters began to march.

Separate groups apart from the march could be seen confronting officers, shouting profanity and destroying property, including police vehicles.

On occasions, the police were forced to fire tear gas to disperse the groups throughout the city center.

Chief Hall told Up News Info 11 News that night that people were throwing bricks at his officers and their vehicles. She also said she was almost hit by a brick, too.

I saw two guys on the hood of a police car. Then, officers in riot gear appeared walking down the street. pic.twitter.com/Ez1Nat5CLu – Andrea Lucia (@ CBS11Andrea) May 30, 2020

Courtesy of Hotel Adolphus security team. Damage to businesses in downtown Dallas (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DjTabgOHkn – F. Scott Padgett (@ScottPadgettCBS) May 30, 2020

Elsewhere in the area, such as Deep Ellum, businesses were destroyed and looted by people as events unfolded until early Saturday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, the mayor and the boss climbed onto a podium in the city hall in front of other leaders and the media to address the events that took place.

Johnson applauded protesters who peacefully called for change and condemned those who caused trouble.

“But also, unfortunately, we saw reckless behavior from a small group of people whose agendas had nothing to do with human rights or civil rights. They exploited a collective cry for help for their own personal gain through looting, ”said Johnson. “They chose to destroy things at a time when we should by building each other. And we just can't allow that. "

"We will not tolerate selfish illegality in the city of Dallas. Dallas is better than that. Dallas deserves better than that. And we don't, we haven't and we will never bow to chaos or fear in this city, "he added.

Hall took over the podium after Johnson to describe how he viewed the events of Friday night.

“We applaud those who stand up and protest against police brutality. Because we also … but last night the peaceful protests began, but that was not how it ended. And what I want you to be clear with me today … this police department will not tolerate rebel vandalism. We will not tolerate destroying our city. We will not tolerate destroying our communities …, ”Hall said.

More protests are expected to take place in the city center on Saturday and both the chief and the mayor exclaimed the need for these protests to be peaceful.