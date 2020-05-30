Could Kylie Jenner be in legal trouble over Forbes' billionaire status? Could she go to jail?

Could Kylie Jenner face a criminal investigation due to her self-made billionaire and younger billionaire status? Forbes first announced that Kylie Jenner had become the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 and again added her to her list in 2020. Now, Forbes published an article alleging that KarJenner, the youngest of 22 years, she lied to her billionaire status. The problem at hand is deeper than simply getting a name on a magazine list. Coty bought 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics and it is now suggested that there may be an internal investigation that could lead to an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into how much Kylie Cosmetics was really worth at the time of the sale. The results of the investigation could affect Kylie's past tax returns and how much she owes.

Kylie Jenner disagrees with the Forbes report and has demanded that Forbes issue a retraction, according to a report by Ricki Mathers. A new Daily Mail report delved into possible legal issues that Kylie Jenner could face as social media explodes with conversations that Kylie Jenner could go to jail.

The most surprising thing about Forbes' decision to remove Kylie Jenner from its list of billionaires is that they have alleged that they do not believe the tax returns they received on behalf of Kylie Cosmetics are accurate, indicating possible tax fraud.

The publication estimates that Kylie Jenner's value is closer to 900 million than a billion.

The Daily Mail spoke to lawyer Jan Handzlik, who intervened in the case.

"I guess, at the very least, the SEC will start what they call an informal investigation and then maybe elevate it to a formal investigation, giving them subpoena power."

What do you think about the report and news that Kylie Jenner was kicked off the Forbes billionaires list?

