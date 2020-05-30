Costco looking to bring samples in mid-June – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One of Costco's most popular features, which had to be removed due to the health problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, could be back soon, but in a very different format.

In an investor earnings call on Thursday, Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said the wholesale giant is looking to start launching its samples in mid-June.

"I can't tell you anything else, but it goes without saying that it's not going to be where you go and just pick up and open the sample with your fingers," said Richard Galanti.

The outbreak has forced many changes at Costco.

He started requiring masks for all of his clients earlier this month. It also began limiting the number of people allowed inside to just two people per membership card.

Costco has also experienced massive lines and shortages due to panic buying, forcing it to place limits on the number of essential items customers can buy, such as toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, and paper towels.