Coronavirus summary: what happened today

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

Corporate workers can barely recognize the offices they return to. Instead of space-optimized open floor designs, you'll likely see desks six feet away, plastic barriers, and common areas without seats.

Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here