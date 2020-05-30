Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Big changes are coming to the workplace
Corporate workers can barely recognize the offices they return to. Instead of space-optimized open floor designs, you'll likely see desks six feet away, plastic barriers, and common areas without seats.
Those precautions are among the broad new recommendations. from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on preventing the spread of coronavirus in the workplace. The advice covers the basics like daily temperature checks and facial linings, as well as issues like ventilation (more windows open) and community snacks (not okay).
The agency also canceled years of travel advice, urging people to drive to work alone, instead of taking public transportation or carpooling. To make this feasible for employees, the C.D.C. Suggested companies offer reimbursements for individual parking or travel.
But some of the recommendations can be difficult, if not impossible, to follow, such as social distancing in elevators. To avoid the cost and hassle of redoing your offices, Many employers may decide that it is simply easier to continue working arrangements from home.
A transmission mystery: Scientists don't yet know how much exposure to the coronavirus it takes for a person to become infected. But Predictions have been particularly difficult because it behaves very differently from other viruses.
With influenza and H.I.V., for example, high levels of pathogens generally correspond to more severe symptoms and a greater chance of infecting others. But with the coronavirus, asymptomatic people appear to have viral loads as high as those who are seriously ill.
The way of recovery
Most economists agree that the US economy. USA It will begin to recover soon as companies reopen. But what will be the form of that recovery? Jeanna Smialek, who writes about the economy for The Times, he examined the options.
The V "
The best possible scenario is a rapid rebound in the second half of this year that would return us to pre-coronavirus levels and create a "V,quot; shaped recovery. Unfortunately, economists say, this is primarily an illusion. Corporations and states have already cut their budgets, which will slow growth, and unemployment and economic output tend to drag for a while after a major shock.
The l "
Pessimists will tell you that our current economic situation will drag on for months, creating an "L,quot; shaped recovery, meaning very little progress at all. However, this is unlikely because the economy is already showing signs of recovery. Consumer confidence has slightly increased, jobless claims are declining, and data collected by Google shows an increase in the number of people on the move, which can translate into increased economic activity.
Check mark, swoosh or wave
The Congressional Budget Office predicts a recovery in the form of a checkmark, in which growth begins to recover in July and runs through September. The slope of the checkmark could change based on a number of variables, such as vaccine advancement or more government support for the economy. If recovery happens more quickly, it would look like a Nike swoosh. Without a vaccine, states could reopen and recede with new outbreaks, shaping recovery.
Play ball? Maybe soon
As states and countries discover how to resume public life, professional sports leagues also begin to announce their return.
Reopens
NY The restrictions are expected to begin loosening on June 8. In the first phase, nonessential stores could open for curbside pickup, and nonessential construction and manufacturing could resume.
In Italy, many older people have focused their anxieties, unfairly, some experts say, on the public gatherings of teens and young adults, fearing they may cause a second wave of infections.
Concerned about its economy, India you're loosening tough restrictions and can completely remove them this weekend, even as your infection rate increases.
Illinois It is expected to enter its third phase of reopening in the coming days, bringing back hairdressers, salons, retail stores and other companies with some limitations, even as new cases continue to rise.
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
