Coronavirus strikes broken, besieged Yemen

BEIRUT, Lebanon – In northern Yemen, more and more people are getting sick and dying after having trouble breathing, however the Iranian-backed group that controls the region, the Houthis, have recognized only a few deaths from coronavirus.
In southern Yemen, where two groups that previously fought together against the Houthis have Against each other, death rates have more than tripled compared to last year.
The coronavirus appears to have crashed into Yemen, a country that has already faltered after five years of war, competing centers of power, a dilapidated healthcare system, widespread hunger, and outbreaks of cholera and other infectious diseases.
But denial of the outbreak in the Houthi-controlled north, the absence of clear authority in the divided south and depletion of aid everywhere have hampered any hope of limiting the spread of the virus, leaving health workers and hospitals poorly equipped to deal with it and the public confused and suspicious of efforts to combat it.
Yemen was already facing what has been called the world's worst humanitarian crisis before the virus attack. The war, in which a Saudi-led military coalition is fighting the Houthis, has cost 100,000 lives. The Saudi-led airstrikes killed thousands of civilians and destroyed hospitals and schools, while United Nations officials accused the Houthis of diverting humanitarian aid.
The pandemic has generated rumors that patients were euthanized in hospitals, prompting many Yemenis to shy away from treatment. However, when they can no longer avoid the hospital, they are regularly rejected for lack of beds, protective equipment and medical supplies.
Authorities in many places are too weak to prevent large crowds from gathering at prayers, funerals and markets, or residents from traveling within the country.
Confusion and doubt are compounded by the secrecy surrounding the outbreak: Officially, the country has only 253 confirmed cases and 50 deaths.
"In Yemen, we believe that there is no coronavirus because we do not trust our own health system," said Salah Mohammed, a security guard at the school in the southern port city of Aden. “They talk about the curfew to prevent the spread of the disease. Excellent. But why do they allow people to move freely around the country if there is a curfew? "
With little evidence available and the government and hospitals in disarray, it is difficult to measure the true spread of the virus in Yemen. However, the numbers that are known are grim.
As of last week, tests had confirmed more than 500 cases of coronavirus in Sana alone, the capital controlled by Houthi, said a doctor who advises the Ministry of Health there. The deputy health minister is among those infected, and a former president of Sana's flagship university is among the nearly 80 dead.
However, Houthi authorities have recognized only four cases on their territory, leaving public health officials, health workers and aid groups to sound the alarm about an outbreak whose severity authorities are minimizing.
Some health ministry employees have been asking senior officials to release the true numbers so that emergency medical workers and residents understand the seriousness of the threat, said the doctor, who asked to remain anonymous because authorities had threatened his colleagues who tried to go. public.
On Thursday, Sana's Health Ministry said in a statement that other countries' decisions to publicize their coronavirus cases had "created a state of fear and anxiety that was more deadly than the disease itself." The ministry did not offer its own numbers.
"We don't have to do what the world wants us to do," Yousif al-Hadhiri, a ministry spokesman, said in an interview on Friday. He blamed the World Health Organization and international aid groups for being "lazy,quot; and failing to deal with the outbreak.
"The Houthis are not just shooting themselves in the foot," said Osamah al-Rawhani, deputy director of the Sana Center for Strategic Studies, a Beirut-based expert group focused on Yemen. "They are shooting people. The people in power have not recognized or disclosed the correct information to the public. And the secret causes people to do wrong things because they have received the wrong message."
The coronavirus is also devastating the other side of the front lines, where forces opposed to the Houthis also report dubiously low numbers. However, the main problem is not denial, but a lack of governance and a crisis healthcare system.
In Aden, which served as the provisional headquarters of the internationally recognized government of Yemen until a separatist group took it last month, burial data showed that 950 people had died in the city in the first 17 days of this month, more than triple of the 306 registered for all of May 2019, according to an analysis by Abdullah Bin Ghouth, professor of epidemiology at Hadramout University, who advises the health minister of Aden.
The increase in deaths suggests that the official number of deaths from viruses is a large number of people.
At a coronavirus hospital that Doctors Without Borders has established in Aden, the only dedicated Covid-19 facility in southern Yemen, 173 patients have been admitted, more than 68 of whom have died, the group said.
In other countries, 80 percent of patients did not require hospitalization, suggesting that many more people may be infected than those who went to the hospital.
Already plagued by cholera outbreaks and other serious illnesses, Yemen's health system is out of breath. Most doctors and nurses have not been paid in years, leading many to leave the public health system. Those who remained now are asked to treat coronavirus patients without protective equipment.
Azzubair, a doctor in the emergency room of a hospital in Dhamar province, south of Sana, said he and his colleagues were only given flimsy and cheap masks and gowns despite treating an average of six suspected patients. of Covid per day.
"We cannot avoid dealing with possible cases of Covid-19 on a daily basis," said Azzubair, who asked to be identified only by his first name to avoid retaliation. "It is like being in the jaws of the monster. When you realize that you are dealing with a suspicious case of coronavirus, it is too late. You really do not understand why they are handling this problem in such a secret."
In the South, only a few hospitals accept coronavirus cases, and other facilities reject patients or close entirely because they lack protective equipment or staff are leaving their posts. Doctors Without Borders, which operates Covid-19 centers with a total of 25 intensive care beds across the country, does not have enough masks, gowns or medical personnel to open more, said Claire Ha-Duong, head of the group's mission in Yemen, and rejects patients every day.
Funding has fallen far short of need. International donors suspended or cut much of their funds before the pandemic over concerns that the Houthis were preventing aid from getting where it was needed. Lise Grande, the country's top United Nations official, said the Houthis had agreed to concessions that she hoped would reopen the key.
However, for any public health response to continue, Yemenis must accept the need at a time when confidence in existing powers is at a low point.
A persistent rumor circulating in Yemen is that people who go to the hospital receive lethal injections to escape their misery. In Houthi territory, armed personnel have fired into the air to keep people away while medical teams carry people suspected of being infected to quarantine, residents said.
In Aden, a city of half a million, the recent transfer of power has left no authority capable of organizing an organized public health campaign. There are no quarantine centers or movement or assembly restrictions, and residents have protested attempts to impose them.
Yahya, 36, a Sana resident who asked to be identified by his first name only to avoid confronting the Houthis, buried three family members who died with symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus. He blamed those responsible in part: If authorities had been transparent about the size of the outbreak, he said, people would have taken the virus more seriously.
He had also started showing symptoms, but said he had refused to go to a hospital or quarantine center.
"It wouldn't go anywhere, even if it's a Movenpick," he said, referring to the five-star Sana hotel that closed during the war and has now become a quarantine facility. "There is no trust anymore."
Saeed al-Batati contributed reports from Al Mukalla, Yemen and Shuaib Almosawa from Sana.