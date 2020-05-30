Coronavirus cases in Texas now more than 61,000 along with more than 1,600 deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COMAP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,200 in Texas to exceed 61,000 with 25 additional deaths from COVID-19, the Texas Department of Health reported Saturday.

There are at least 61,006 cases and 1,626 deaths, according to the health department, an increase from 59,776 cases to 1,601 deaths reported on Friday.

However, the actual numbers are likely to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

The department also reported 19,312 active cases and 40,068 have been recovered.

Harris County continues to have the majority of cases outside of Texas counties with nearly 12,000. Dallas County is the second with just over 10,000.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

