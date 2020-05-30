Community leaders respond to George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Community leaders in Los Angeles on Friday closely watched the events unfolding in Minneapolis after the Monday death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer.

"I think what makes this unique is that we actually saw Mr. Floyd take his last breath and saw that life left him when he lost control of his bodily functions," said Cheryl Dorsey.

Dorsey, a 20-year-old retired sergeant from the Los Angeles Police Department, said the delay in action by officials after Floyd's death has outraged many black communities across the country.

Former officer Derrick Chauvin was arrested and charged in connection with Floyd's death, but the action has not alleviated that feeling for some.

"And then disrespecting the family with an unintentional third-degree murder," Dorsey said. "Of course he intended to murder Floyd. She sat on his neck for nine minutes and watched him beg for her life.

The video of Floyd's fatal arrest, widely shared on social media, sparked a wave of convictions from police departments and even got a response from former President Barack Obama, who released a statement on Friday sharing a comment he received from a man. middle-aged black.

"The George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt," the man wrote to Obama in an email. "I cried when I saw that video. He broke me. "Knee in the neck,quot; is a metaphor for how the system keeps blacks so arrogant by ignoring cries for help. "

The incident also led thousands of protesters to take to the streets in Los Angeles and across the country to demonstrate against the murder of unarmed black men by the police. In Minneapolis, a compound burned down.

"It really sends the message that black lives are cheap, it doesn't count for anything," said Earl Ofari Hutchinson. "That can be removed."

Hutchinson is the chair of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, a nonpartisan public policy forum dedicated to community education and civic engagement.

"If society has sunk into the place where we have become so insensitive, where we have become so insensitive to this type of violence, then I must tell you that we are in bad shape as a society; we are a pathetic society, "he said. "We are a society that is rapidly sinking."

Both Dorsey and Hutchinson said the only way to restore peace is to break the code of silence among sworn officers and to punish and prosecute those who use unnecessary force and violate the law.