Colton and Cassie from "The Bachelor,quot; separate

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Well, at least they lasted that long.

It's official, folks: Colton and Cassie from The Bachelor I broke

In case you forgot, Colton's season of The Bachelor It ended in an unconventional way a little over a year ago, when favorite Cassie decided to go home before her overnight.

A B C

She told Colton that she didn't think she was ready to get married.

Colton broke up with her other two suitors to go after her, notably taking off the microphone, jumping over a fence, and disappearing into the night.

A B C

What was this iconic moment like just a year ago?

Both Cassie and Colton posted statements on Twitter and Instagram:

The breakup appears to have been friendly and mutual.

They haven't posted together since April 27, when Colton posted a video on Instagram for Cassie's 25th birthday.

Single couples generally break up, if we're really honest … but it's still sad, and people on Twitter are understandably upset.

the fence discovering he skipped for nothing now that Colton and Cassie broke up

Others are not … surprised, especially since Cassie said she was not ready to get married and left the show first.

Others feel that we definitely have more important things to worry about right now.

I guess sometimes things are not meant to be. : /

A B C

Maybe Colton or Cassie can find love in paradise? Also, I'm single. Just say.

Anyway, I am sad. That is all. Farewell.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here