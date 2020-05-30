Colton and Cassie from "The Bachelor,quot; separate

Well, at least they lasted that long.
It's official, folks: Colton and Cassie from The Bachelor I broke
In case you forgot, Colton's season of The Bachelor It ended in an unconventional way a little over a year ago, when favorite Cassie decided to go home before her overnight.
Colton broke up with her other two suitors to go after her, notably taking off the microphone, jumping over a fence, and disappearing into the night.
Both Cassie and Colton posted statements on Twitter and Instagram:
They haven't posted together since April 27, when Colton posted a video on Instagram for Cassie's 25th birthday.
Single couples generally break up, if we're really honest … but it's still sad, and people on Twitter are understandably upset.
Others are not … surprised, especially since Cassie said she was not ready to get married and left the show first.
Others feel that we definitely have more important things to worry about right now.
I guess sometimes things are not meant to be. : /
Anyway, I am sad. That is all. Farewell.
