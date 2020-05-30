Colorado legislature has a bipartisan opportunity to protect freedom of expression

As one of nearly 500 volunteers who collected signatures over the past two weeks, I had the experience of asking perfect strangers about their John Hancock. It is not as intimidating as it sounds; happier he took the pen and signed. Democrats and Republicans, unaffiliated voters, prolific and lifelong advocates who want boundaries, suburbanites, urbanites, and small-town dwellers signed the petition to put an initiative on the ballot to ban abortion after 22 weeks of gestation, except if necessary to save the mother's life. . On Friday, Initiative 120 advocates became the Secretary of State five times the number of additional signatures needed to

The initiative to qualify for the November vote.

Despite the positive experience of collecting signatures, the volunteers encountered unforeseen difficulties. The pandemic and related social distancing measures did not facilitate the collection of signatures. Worse yet, some signature gatherers were harassed while participating in this legally and constitutionally protected activity. I'm not talking about the occasional nasty comment thrown at volunteers, but the act of denying volunteers room to collect signatures.

In addition to public areas such as sidewalks and parks, volunteers have the right to request petition signatures in common areas on commercial properties subject to time, place and form restrictions under the precedent of the Colorado Supreme Court Bock v Westminster Mall Co. The Right of Petition The government and the right to freedom of expression are protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Article II, Section 10 of the Colorado Constitution also protects freedom of expression and "provides greater protection of freedom of expression than the First Amendment,quot; according to the Colorado Supreme Court.

At Bock v Westminster Mall Co, volunteers from The Pledge of Resistance, a group that opposes US military involvement. USA In Central America, they requested signatures of people willing to commit civil disobedience in case the US USA It will intensify military action in Nicaragua or El Salvador. It was 1985, the height of the Cold War, and the mall denied them permission to distribute literature and request signatures of commitment. The American Civil Liberties Union defended their rights in court and ultimately won.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Promise of Resistance volunteers had the right to conduct freedom of expression activities at the mall for two reasons. The spaces outside the companies have become the new center of the city where people congregate. Indoor and strip malls offer space for a variety of non-commercial activities such as Girl Scout cookie sales, Salvation Army bell ringers, voter registration efforts and other activities. They have become public spaces. Second, many shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets have some public participation. They

lease your parking lots from a municipality or have some preferential tax, financial or security agreement with the city. That public-private partnership has a responsibility to the public. "When the facts show that government entities or public money subsidize, approve or encourage private interests and such private interests also restrict the freedom to speak and dissent, this court may find that such private restrictions conflict with the protective scope of Article II. , Section 10., ”Judge Mullarkey wrote in the decision.

Therefore, petitioners for such property may be asked to locate in a reasonable area, but may not be asked to leave. Unfortunately, some store managers may be unaware or confused about this important legal precedent. Others may be willing to discriminate based on their own political leanings or pressure from outside groups. During the short legislative session, legislators have an opportunity to ensure that this does not happen again. They must codify the court decision in Bock v Westminster Mall Co in statute to guarantee space for peaceful freedom of expression activities. Businesses that enjoy public benefits (for example, tax finance, security, or lease contracts) and / or provide common space for other free speech activities cannot deny the collection of signatures on property, subject to time constraints. , reasonable form and place.

The right to freedom of expression and to peacefully gather signatures for an election initiative or promise benefits all Americans, regardless of their ideology or political persuasion.

Krista L. Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer